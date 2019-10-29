Log in
Stress Testing Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with IBM Corp. and Accenture Plc | Technavio

10/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global stress testing solutions market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.53 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005913/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global stress testing solutions market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Stress Testing Solutions Market Analysis Report by Product (application testing and product testing) by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications. In addition, the emergence of AI-based stress testing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the stress testing solutions market.

Testing solution providers are encouraged to introduce AI-based stress testing due to the availability of new applications and software and demand for smart and intelligent solutions. This helps them increase the scope and depth of test results with improved accuracy. It also benefits them by minimizing software testing complications involved in conventional stress testing solutions. Thus, the growing adoption of AI-based stress testing solution is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Stress Testing Solutions Market Companies:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc is headquartered in Ireland and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Communications, Media, and Technology, Financial Services, Health and Public Services, Products, and Resources. The company offers Accenture Application Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

Capgemini SE

Capgemini SE is headquartered in France and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Application Services, Technology and Engineering Services, Consulting Services, and Other Managed Services. The company offers Managed Testing Services and Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers the IBM Rational Performance Tester as its stress testing solution in the market.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers services through the following segments Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Consumer Business, Retail and Consumer Business, Manufacturing, and Other. The company offers TCS Digital Assurance services as its stress testing solution.

Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers services through business the following segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise (ISRE). The company offers Performance Testing and Engineering services as its stress testing solution.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stress Testing Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Application testing
  • Product testing

Stress Testing Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
