Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

By Anna Hirtenstein

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell Thursday in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets.

The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond fell to 1.8% from as high as 3% on Wednesday. Greece's equivalent yield plummeted 1.8 percentage points to near 2%, down from over 4% yesterday. Prices rise as yields fall.

The ECB said Wednesday that it would ramp up its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, by EUR750 billion ($806 billion) this year in an emergency move to cushion the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

This move adds to an announcement earlier this month to temporarily increase the program by EUR120 billion. The central bank's monthly bond purchases now total EUR215 billion, according to research by RBC Capital Markets.

"This is a much better package, it should really make [Europe's] government bond markets a bit more orderly now," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Investors were spooked last week when ECB President Christine Lagarde said it wasn't the role of the central bank to narrow borrowing costs among euro member states. She later rowed back the comments, but markets took them as a signal that the ECB may not be willing to help weaker economies, sparking a selloff in Italian, Spanish and Greek government debt.

Wednesday's stimulus plan was structured to address those concerns. Central banks including the Fed and the ECB have unveiled a raft of funding programs in recent weeks that have failed to calm markets. That the initial reaction to the ECB plan was positive has helped restore some confidence in their tools.

The difference in yields between Italian government debt and similar debt issued by Germany -- a key barometer of eurozone jitters -- narrowed Thursday, falling to 2 percentage points, down from 2.47 Wednesday. The difference was as low as 1.3 percentage points in February, before the outbreak took hold.

"Central banks have a lot of firepower and can control conditions pretty well in markets when intervening directly," Mr. Mac Gorain said.

Investors embraced a likely softening of the ECB's rules on issuer limits, which sets boundaries on the proportion of a country's outstanding debt the ECB can own. This could result in the central bank owning more bonds issued by peripheral nations, particularly Italy, as the institution seeks to support the country that has become the epicenter of the disease outbreak.

On a practical level, the ECB's enlarged program provides a deeper-pocketed buyer for the large waves of debt that will be issued by European countries to fund the fiscal stimulus programs that have been recently announced.

Italy has said it would spend EUR25 billion to counter the coronavirus, adding to its debt pile that already stands at around 135% of gross domestic product. For the first time, the ECB also included Greek government debt on its shopping list, opening the door for the country to increase its bond issuance.

While some investors are wary of the longer-term consequences of limitless quantitative easing, the primary focus should now be on supporting the economy through this shock, according to Peter Schaffrik, a global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The immediate concern is to stabilize the economy, otherwise we'll have an even bigger catastrophe," Mr. Schaffrik said.

