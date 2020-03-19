Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 10:57am EDT

By Anna Hirtenstein

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell Thursday in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets.

The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond fell to 1.8% from as high as 3% on Wednesday. Greece's equivalent yield plummeted 1.8 percentage points to near 2%, down from over 4% yesterday. Prices rise as yields fall.

The ECB said Wednesday that it would ramp up its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, by EUR750 billion ($806 billion) this year in an emergency move to cushion the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

This move adds to an announcement earlier this month to temporarily increase the program by EUR120 billion. The central bank's monthly bond purchases now total EUR215 billion, according to research by RBC Capital Markets.

"This is a much better package, it should really make [Europe's] government bond markets a bit more orderly now," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Investors were spooked last week when ECB President Christine Lagarde said it wasn't the role of the central bank to narrow borrowing costs among euro member states. She later rowed back the comments, but markets took them as a signal that the ECB may not be willing to help weaker economies, sparking a selloff in Italian, Spanish and Greek government debt.

Wednesday's stimulus plan was structured to address those concerns. Central banks including the Fed and the ECB have unveiled a raft of funding programs in recent weeks that have failed to calm markets. That the initial reaction to the ECB plan was positive has helped restore some confidence in their tools.

The difference in yields between Italian government debt and similar debt issued by Germany -- a key barometer of eurozone jitters -- narrowed Thursday, falling to 2 percentage points, down from 2.47 Wednesday. The difference was as low as 1.3 percentage points in February, before the outbreak took hold.

"Central banks have a lot of firepower and can control conditions pretty well in markets when intervening directly," Mr. Mac Gorain said.

Investors embraced a likely softening of the ECB's rules on issuer limits, which sets boundaries on the proportion of a country's outstanding debt the ECB can own. This could result in the central bank owning more bonds issued by peripheral nations, particularly Italy, as the institution seeks to support the country that has become the epicenter of the disease outbreak.

On a practical level, the ECB's enlarged program provides a deeper-pocketed buyer for the large waves of debt that will be issued by European countries to fund the fiscal stimulus programs that have been recently announced.

Italy has said it would spend EUR25 billion to counter the coronavirus, adding to its debt pile that already stands at around 135% of gross domestic product. For the first time, the ECB also included Greek government debt on its shopping list, opening the door for the country to increase its bond issuance.

While some investors are wary of the longer-term consequences of limitless quantitative easing, the primary focus should now be on supporting the economy through this shock, according to Peter Schaffrik, a global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The immediate concern is to stabilize the economy, otherwise we'll have an even bigger catastrophe," Mr. Schaffrik said.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
11:14aBank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying
RE
11:11aBank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases
DJ
11:06aBank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases
DJ
10:57aStress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action
DJ
10:51aECB's Panetta says new bond purchase programme shows strong commitment to help EU
RE
10:25aDollar marches on as central banks stimulus boosts bonds
RE
10:25aDollar marches on as central banks stimulus boosts bonds
RE
10:25aDollar marches on as central banks stimulus boosts bonds
RE
09:32aUK bonds on course for biggest two-day fall since 1998
RE
07:36aSouthern European bond yields tumble after ECB unleashes emergency stimulus
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group