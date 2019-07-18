Stride Property : New Director Appointed to Stride

NZX Announcement IMMEDIATE - 18 July 2019

Stride Property Group - New Director Appointed to Stride

Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Jacobson as an independent Director of the Board of Directors of the stapled companies, SIML and Stride Property Limited (trading as the NZX stapled security Stride Property Group (Stride)).

As signalled in July 2018, the Boards are undergoing a continuing Director refresh programme aimed at ensuring that the composition of the Boards continues to include a collective mix and balance of Director skills, experience and diversity. The appointment of Nick follows on from the appointment of Jacqueline Robertson in March 2019, meeting the objective stated in July 2018 of appointing two new directors prior to the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meetings, scheduled for 29 August 2019.

Nick has extensive international real estate advisory and capital markets experience, gained primarily with some of the world's leading investment banks. He is currently Managing Director at CapStra (formerly Pepper Property) in Sydney, Australia, and was previously Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking Services at Goldman Sachs in Sydney, and Chairman of Goldman Sach's Real Estate Investment Banking division. Nick has considerable capital markets experience and has completed a significant number of direct and indirect real estate sector transactions.

Chairman Tim Storey has welcomed the appointment, commenting 'Stride is very pleased to have Nick join the group. We consider that his strong background in investment banking and property will complement the current Board skills, and will be extremely valuable to Stride as we continue to execute our funds management strategy'.

This appointment will take effect immediately. In line with the NZX Listing Rules, Nick will retire and stand for election at the next Stride Annual Shareholder Meeting, due to be held in August.

For further information please contact:

Tim Storey, Chairman, Stride Investment Management Limited / Stride Property Limited

Mobile: +64 21 633 089 - Email: tim.storey@strideproperty.co.nz

Philip Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: +64 21 230 3026 - Email: philip.littlewood@strideproperty.co.nz

Jennifer Whooley, Chief Financial Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: +64 21 536 406 - Email: jennifer.whooley@strideproperty.co.nz

Louise Hill, General Manager Corporate Services, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: +64 27 558 0033 - Email: louise.hill@strideproperty.co.nz

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other. Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

