Stride Property : New Director appointed to Stride

03/12/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

NZX Announcement IMMEDIATE - 13 March 2019

Stride Property Group - New Director appointed to Stride

Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Robertson as an independent Director of the Board of Directors of the stapled companies, SIML and Stride Property Limited (trading as the NZX stapled security Stride Property Group (Stride)).

As signalled in July 2018, the Boards announced a 24-month Director refresh programme aimed at ensuring that the composition of the Boards continued to include a collective mix and balance of Director skills, experience and diversity, to support Stride's evolving integrated funds management and property investment strategy.

Jacqueline Robertson has 25 years of experience in financial audit and advisory services. Jacqueline was a partner at Deloitte for 11 years in audit and assurance and also led the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability services function for Deloitte New Zealand for nine years. Based in Wellington, Jacqueline also has a broad range of experience across the financial services, public, private and not for profit sectors. Jacqueline is currently a member of the Audit Oversight Committee of the Financial Markets Authority and the Risk and Assurance Committee for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Chairman Tim Storey has welcomed the appointment saying that, 'Stride is delighted that Jacqueline will be joining the group and her skills will both complement and strengthen the capabilities of the existing Boards during the next stage of Stride's evolution. Jacqueline's considerable professional experience and broader financial sector skills and experience, are highly relevant and valuable to Stride, as we continue the execution of our funds management strategy'.

This appointment will take effect immediately. In line with the NZX Listing Rules, Jacqueline will seek her mandate from shareholders by standing for election at the next Stride Annual Shareholder Meeting later in the year.

For further information please contact:
Tim Storey, Chairman, Stride Investment Management Limited / Stride Property Limited
Mobile: 021 633 089 - Email: tim.storey@strideproperty.co.nz

Philip Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited
DDI: 09 913 1122 - Mobile: 021 230 3026 - Email: philip.littlewood@strideproperty.co.nz

Jennifer Whooley, Chief Financial Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited
DDI: 09 913 1150 - Mobile: 021 536 406 - Email: jennifer.whooley@strideproperty.co.nz

Louise Hill, General Manager Corporate Services, Stride Investment Management Limited and Company Secretary of Stride Property Group
DDI: 09 976 0352 - Mobile: 0275 580 033 - Email: louise.hill@strideproperty.co.nz

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other.

Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

Disclaimer

Stride Property Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 03:02:06 UTC
