Strider announces John Mullen, Former Assistant Director of CIA, Joins Company as Advisor

04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, developer of the world's first economic statecraft technology platform, announced today that John Mullen has joined Strider as a Strategic Advisor. Mullen, who previously served as Assistant Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), will support Strider's expansion into new market segments.

Strider delivers proprietary data and software to Fortune 500 corporations, research institutions, and government agencies that reinforce their leading positions in a new era of global strategic competition. Strider enables organizations to combat intellectual property theft and supply chain vulnerabilities, fusing data and human expertise, to deliver insights that protect people, safeguard innovation, and construct a partner ecosystem built on mutual trust.

"John's skills, experience, and deep understanding of the most pressing challenges confronting executives and government leaders will be a tremendous support to our customers," said Greg Levesque, Strider co-founder and CEO. "John shares Strider's belief that new approaches and technologies are urgently needed to protect innovators and empower companies to more effectively compete. We're grateful to have him join our team."

"Strider is one of the most unique technology companies I've seen tackling long-standing insider threat and strategic competition challenges," said Mullen. "This team of leading subject matter experts and engineers are setting the benchmark for how organizations are going to compete and win in a new geopolitical environment. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

John came to the private sector after a highly successful career at the CIA, where he most recently served as Assistant Director. While at CIA, John led all U.S. clandestine collection, technical, support, and analytic efforts in the East Asia and Pacific region and advised the White House, National Security Council, and senior policymakers on cyber, counterintelligence, and other national security issues.

John served in a variety of foreign assignments as a CIA operations officer before being appointed Associate Executive Assistant Director of the FBI by Director Mueller, where he was one of two senior executives responsible for the Bureau's 10,100-person counterterrorism, counterintelligence, WMD, and intelligence efforts worldwide.

John currently serves as Senior Vice President for National Security at AppGuard. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Redacted, Inc., a cybersecurity startup. John also serves as an advisor to the Board of Managers for NTESS, LLC, the Management and Operations contractor operating Sandia National Laboratories under contract with the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

About Strider Technologies
Strider Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize the way corporations, research institutions, and government agencies compete in the 21st century. Our data and software products enable organizations to secure their innovation and compete in a new era of global strategic competition.

Strider is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area. Additional information is available at www.strider.tech.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strider-announces-john-mullen-former-assistant-director-of-cia-joins-company-as-advisor-301048956.html

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
