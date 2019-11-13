Log in
Striim : Introduces Bi-Directional Server for Data Modernization in Hybrid Cloud Deployments; New Enhancements in Release 3.9.7 for Google Spanner, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Cosmos DB, MySQL, MariaDB

11/13/2019 | 03:55am EST

Driven by Strong Customer Demand, New Real-Time Features Increase Striim’s Leadership in Real-Time Data Integration and Streaming Intelligence

Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration and intelligence to the cloud, today announced the general availability of Striim version 3.9.7. This latest release introduces a robust solution for bi-directional data flows for phased database migrations to the cloud. Building on version 3.9.6, Striim also added new streaming data ingestion and delivery capabilities, providing additional cloud end points for real-time data movement from on-premises and hybrid cloud sources.

Striim 3.9.7 adds real-time bi-directional data flows for phased, live cloud migrations, as well as maintaining hybrid cloud architectures in support of data modernization initiatives. Not only is Striim able to continuously move data from legacy systems to cloud data stores in real time, but now, this new bi-directional replication – with advanced features for flow identification, loop detection, and smart filtering – allow companies to orchestrate a phased migration to the cloud at their desired pace, significantly minimizing downtime and risks. Striim version 3.9.7 offers bi-directional replication for Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB databases.

“We have seen a significant uptick in hybrid cloud projects recently, especially in the retail industry. Responding to requests from marquee customers who use Striim to enable their hybrid cloud infrastructure, our engineering team has delivered a robust bi-directional data replication offering,” said Alok Pareek, Co-Founder and EVP of Product at Striim. “These enterprise customers finally have a next generation zero-downtime, zero-data-loss solution for online phased database migrations, allowing them to seamlessly run their new cloud environments in parallel with the legacy systems for a gradual transition for their end users.”

In addition to bi-directional replication, Striim continues to bolster its cloud adoption solutions, including:

  • Support for Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Support for the Cassandra API for real-time data delivery to Azure Cosmos DB to enable more options for connecting Cosmos DB with other services
  • Certification for Azure SQL Database Managed Instance
  • The ability to capture low-latency data from Google Cloud Spanner incrementally
  • Enhanced security configurations for Azure Event Hubs Writer and Amazon S3 Writer
  • Enhancement of Google Cloud Pub/Sub Writer’s throttling capabilities to support extreme data volumes
  • The ability to read change data from, and write to MariaDB Galera cluster environments in real time

For more information on Striim version 3.9.7, please read today’s blog post, “What’s New in Striim 3.9.7,” or contact us for a brief technical walkthrough.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade stream data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption, and multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.


© Business Wire 2019
