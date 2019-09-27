Strike Resources : 30 June 2019 Full Year Report

30 JUNE 2019 STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report on Strike Resources Limited ABN 94 088 488 724 (Company or SRK) and its controlled entities (the Consolidated Entity or Strike) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (Balance Date).

SRK is a company limited by shares that was incorporated in Western Australia and has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since 7 March 2000 (ASX Code: SRK).

The Company has prepared a consolidated financial report incorporating the entities that it controlled during the financial year, being wholly owned subsidiaries.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Strike Resources is an ASX listed resource company which owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Strike is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.

Strike's principal activities during the financial year were:

the investigation of potential value-adding strategies in relation to the development of its Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru;

value-adding strategies in relation to the development of its Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru; the evaluation of its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia;

the acquisition and evaluation of its Solaroz Lithium-Brine Project in Argentina;

Lithium-Brine Project in Argentina; the exploration and evaluation of its Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.

OPERATING RESULTS

June 2019 June 2018 Consolidated $ $ Total revenue 306,461 652,845 Total expenses (2,181,554) (1,334,459) Loss before tax (1,875,093) (681,614) Income tax expense - - Loss after tax (1,875,093) (681,614)

CASH FLOWS

June 2019 June 2018 Consolidated $ $ Net cash flow from operating activities (1,728,417) (1,697,877) Net cash flow from investing activities 568,164 (1,251,713) Net change in cash held (1,160,253) (2,949,590) Cash held at year end 1,289,411 2,361,403

In addition to its cash reserves, Strike held an investment portfolio of $1.34 million comprising securities in ASX 200 listed resource stocks (30 June 2018: $1.93 million).