Strike Resources : 30 June 2019 Full Year Report
09/27/2019
FULL YEAR REPORT
Directors' Report
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Financial Report
Audit Report
30 JUNE 2019
ASX Code: SRK
Strike Resources Limited
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
REGISTERED OFFICE
SHARE REGISTRY
Advanced Share Registry
Level 2
Western Australia - Main Office
New South Wales - Branch Office
23 Ventnor Avenue
110 Stirling Highway
Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street
West Perth, Western Australia 6005
Nedlands, Western Australia 6009
Sydney, New South Wales 2000
PO Box 1156
PO Box Q1736
T | (08) 9214 9700
Nedlands WA 6909
Queen Victoria Building NSW 1230
Local T | 1300 113 258
F | (08) 9214 9701
T | (08) 9389 8033
T | (02) 8096 3502
E | info@strikeresources.com.au
F | (08) 9262 3723
W | www.strikeresources.com.au
W | www.strikeresources.com.au
E | info@strikeresources.com.au
30 JUNE 2019
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
CONTENTS
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors' Report
2
BOARD
11
Farooq Khan
Chairman
Remuneration Report
William Johnson
Managing Director
18
Victor Ho
Director
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Malcolm Richmond
Non-Executive Director
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
19
Matthew Hammond
Non-Executive Director
COMPANY SECRETARY
and Comprehensive Income
20
Victor Ho
Consolidated Statement of
Financial Position
PRINCIPAL AND REGISTERED OFFICE
Consolidated Statement of
21
Level 2
Changes in Equity
23 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth, Western Australia 6005
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
22
Telephone:
(08) 9214 9700
Facsimile:
(08) 9214 9701
Notes to Consolidated Financial
23
Email:
info@strikeresources.com.au
Statements
Website:
www.strikeresources.com.au
Directors' Declaration
44
AUDITORS
Independent Audit Report
45
Rothsay Auditing
Level 1, Lincoln House
Securities Information
49
4 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth, Western Australia 6005
Telephone:
(08) 9486 7094
Website:
www.rothsayresources.com.au
STOCK EXCHANGE
Australian Securities Exchange
Perth, Western Australia
ASX CODE
SRK
SHARE REGISTRY
Advanced Share Registry
Main Office:
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands, Western Australia 6009
Local Telephone:
1300 113 258
Telephone:
(08) 9389 8033
Facsimile:
(08) 9262 3723
Email:
admin@advancedshare.com.au
Investor Web:
www.advancedshare.com.au
Sydney Office
Visit www.strikeresources.com.au for
Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street
∙
Market Announcements
Sydney, New South Wales 2000
∙
Financial Reports
Telephone:
(02) 8096 3502
30 JUNE 2019
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present their report on Strike Resources Limited ABN 94 088 488 724 (Company or SRK) and its controlled entities (the Consolidated Entity or Strike) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (Balance Date).
SRK is a company limited by shares that was incorporated in Western Australia and has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since 7 March 2000 (ASX Code: SRK).
The Company has prepared a consolidated financial report incorporating the entities that it controlled during the financial year, being wholly owned subsidiaries.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Strike Resources is an ASX listed resource company which owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Strike is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.
Strike's principal activities during the financial year were:
-
the investigation of potential value-adding strategies in relation to the development of its Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru;
-
the evaluation of its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia;
-
the acquisition and evaluation of its Solaroz Lithium-Brine Project in Argentina;
-
the exploration and evaluation of its Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.
OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
$
|
Total revenue
|
306,461
|
652,845
|
Total expenses
|
|
(2,181,554)
|
(1,334,459)
|
Loss before tax
|
(1,875,093)
|
(681,614)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
-
|
-
|
Loss after tax
|
|
(1,875,093)
|
(681,614)
CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
$
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
(1,728,417)
|
(1,697,877)
|
Net cash flow from investing activities
|
|
568,164
|
(1,251,713)
|
Net change in cash held
|
(1,160,253)
|
(2,949,590)
|
Cash held at year end
|
|
1,289,411
|
2,361,403
In addition to its cash reserves, Strike held an investment portfolio of $1.34 million comprising securities in ASX 200 listed resource stocks (30 June 2018: $1.93 million).
30 JUNE 2019
|
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
$
|
Cash
|
1,289,411
|
2,361,403
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
1,340,686
|
1,932,400
|
Exploration and evaluation expenditure
|
348,956
|
581,433
|
Receivables
|
166,391
|
46,221
|
Other assets
|
7,502
|
6,343
|
Liabilities
|
|
(117,992)
|
(95,097)
|
Net assets
|
3,034,954
|
4,832,703
|
Issued capital
|
148,439,925
|
148,439,925
|
Reserves
|
15,074,101
|
14,996,757
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
(160,479,072)
|
(158,603,979)
|
Total equity
|
|
3,034,954
|
4,832,703
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Apurimac Iron Ore Project (Peru)
Strike's Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru is recognised as one of the highest grade, large scale magnetite projects in the world with the potential to support the establishment of a significant iron ore operation.1 Over A$50 million has been invested by Strike since 2005 on acquisition, exploration, study and operational costs relating to its Peru assets, including a Pre-Feasibility Study completed in 20082 and updated in 20103 on the Apurimac Project.
During 2018:
-
The Ministry of Transport and Communications in Peru (MOTC) announced that it would undertake a formal study to build a multi-user railway from the inland city of Andahuaylas in southern Peru, to the mineral export Port of San Juan de Marcona on the west coast of Peru (the Andahuaylas Railway)4; and
-
The MOTC awarded a tender to an international consortium of engineering companies to study the feasibility of constructing the proposed Andahuaylas Railway (Consortium).5
Strike's Apurimac Project is located only 20km from the city of Andahuaylas. The proposed Andahuaylas Railway (approximately 570km in length) would provide a direct link from Strike's Project to an established mineral export port, significantly improving the Apurimac Project's development prospects.
In April 2019, Strike executed a Cooperation and Confidentiality Agreement6 with the Consortium to provide input and assistance to the Andahuaylas Railway study. Under this agreement, Strike is sharing its own 2010 railway study3 (which was an update to its 2008 Pre-Feasibility Study2) on the Apurimac Project with the Consortium and providing additional assistance as necessary to assist with the completion of the study.
Strike has been advised that the Consortium's Andahuaylas Railway study is expected to be completed by the June 2020 quarter.
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement 19 January 2015: Apurimac Mineral Resources Updated to JORC 2012 Standard
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 23 July 2008: Prefeasibility Results Confirm World Class Prospects in Peru
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 23 November 2010: Apurimac Project Update and Strike's December 2010 Quarterly Report
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 8 February 2018: Peru Government Plans Railway Linking Strike's Apurimac Iron Ore Project to Port
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 24 October 2018: Peru Government Awards $13 Million Tender for Andahuaylas Railway Study Linking Strike's Apurimac Iron Ore Project to Port
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 18 April 2019: Strike Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Peru Railway Consortium
30 JUNE 2019
|
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
DIRECTORS' REPORT
With spot prices for iron ore strengthening from the lows of approximately US$40 per tonne in December 2015 to approximately US$93/t as at 20 September 2019 (with a 12 month trading range of approximately US$68/t to 121/t)7, the timing of the MOTC Andahuaylas Railway initiative, being co-incident with strengthening iron ore prices, is considered by Strike to be positive for the Apurimac Project.
Strike is encouraged by the prospect of the Andahuaylas Railway and has re-started project activity in Peru. Given the feasibility and time framework for the construction of a potential railway from Strike's Apurimac deposit to the coast is yet to be finalised, Strike is examining ways in which it can potentially bring a smaller scale mining and trucking operation into production in the near term utilising very high grade surface and near surface mineralisation that is present across the Opaban 1 and Opaban 3 deposits at Apurimac.8
Paulsens-East Iron Ore Project (Western Australia)
The Paulsens East Iron Ore Project is located approximately 140 kilometres west of Tom Price, 8 kilometres from the Paulsens Gold Mine and only 233 kilometres by road (of which 210 kilometres is good quality paved road) from the Port of Onslow. Paulsens East consists of hematite iron ore mineralisation occurring as a ridge rising to approximately 60 metres above the valley floor and extending for approximately 3,000 metres West to East.
With the increase in iron ore prices, Strike has recommenced previous work conducted between 2006 - 2008 to examine the potential for undertaking a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) mining operation using contract mining, crushing and transportation by truck to port then ship to China.8
On 18 July 2019, Strike reported a significant Maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource for Paulsens East.9
On 4 September 2019, Strike reported a significant upgrade of the Paulsens East resource from an Inferred to an Indicated JORC Mineral Resource category.10
Strike is conducting the following activities to advance Paulsens East11:
-
Undertake detailed metallurgical test work for the deposit including lump to fines ratio, crushing indices, tumble index etc.
-
Undertake an economic viability study based upon a contract mining, crushing and transportation operation.
-
Restart and conclude Environmental Survey and Native Title Agreements (which were previously commenced but not completed) and other statutory approvals to mine.
-
Conversion of the current Retention Licence to a Mining Lease.
-
Undertake a mine planning study.
-
Ongoing discussions with potential transport and mining contractors and a number of port facilities.
-
Ongoing discussions with potential offtake partners for the sale of an expected high grade premium product.
-
Source: https://www.marketindex.com.au/iron-ore (Industry standard NYMEX traded 62% Fe, CFR China)
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 19 June 2019: Strike's Iron Ore Assets
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in the Pilbara
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 4 September 2019: Significant Upgrade of JORC Mineral Resource into Indicated Category at Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
-
Refer also Strike's ASX Announcement dated 1 August 2019: Strong Progress at the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
