Strike Resources : June 2019 Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019
In this regard, Strike is now progressing to undertake an economic study which will focus on the potential to, in the first instance, target the approximately 2 million tonnes of outcropping 62% Fe hematite material, which in places extends up to 60 metres above surrounding terrain and presents as a 3 kilometre long ridge of outcropping hematite conglomerate.
Strike envisages that such an operation could be undertaken relatively simply using shovels and trucks, with minimal overburden. Excavated material would then be crushed and screened on site prior to transport by road to a suitable port facility for export.
With regard to transportation, Strike has held discussions with operators of several port facilities in the area, with various options being considered from Onslow (233 kilometres from Paulsens East by road) to Port Hedland (600 kilometres).
Strike is of the view that with the current level of iron ore prices, a contract mining, crushing and transportation operation has the potential to deliver significant cashflow for the Company in the near term.
Accordingly, Strike now plans to conduct the following activities to advance Paulsens East:
-
Undertake detailed metallurgical test work for the deposit including lump to fines ratio, crushing indices, tumble index etc.
-
Undertake an economic viability study based upon a contract mining, crushing and transportation operation.
-
Restart and conclude Environmental Survey and Native Title Agreements (which were previously commenced but not completed) and other statutory approvals to mine.
-
Conversion of the current Retention Licence to a Mining Lease.
Subject to successful completion of the above and prevailing market conditions, Strike would then proceed to:
-
Enter into a port access agreement.
-
Finalise contract mining and trucking agreements.
-
Enter into product offtake agreement(s).
-
Initiate any required project financing.
-
Commence production and first shipment.
For further reference, refer to Strike's ASX Announcement dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in the Pilbara.
Solaroz Lithium Project (Argentina)
Strike holds a 90% interest in the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project (Solaroz) within South America's 'Lithium Triangle' in North-West Argentina.
Solaroz comprises concessions (Solaroz Concessions) totalling 12,000 hectares in area, mostly adjacent to and principally surrounded by concessions held by ASX-listed Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE - market capitalisation ~A$1 billion) and TSX-listed Lithium Americas Corporation (TSX:LAC - market capitalisation ~C$500 million).
Solaroz is located in the same Salar de Olaroz Basin as and directly adjacent to the producing Salar de Olaroz Lithium Brine Project operated by Orocobre and its JV partner, Tokyo Stock Exchange listed Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TYO:8015).
The location of Solaroz is considered by Strike to be highly strategic and prospective for containing commercial quantities and concentrations of lithium-rich brine, since Strike believes that the aquifer which supplies the lithium-rich brine being extracted by Orocobre is likely to extend under Strike's Solaroz Concessions. This will be tested by geophysical work and drilling in due course with a view to fast tracking production of lithium carbonate dependent upon these works being successfully concluded.