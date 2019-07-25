Strike Resources : June 2019 Quarterly Report

Paulsens East Iron Ore Project, Pilbara (Australia).

Subsequent to the end of the June Quarter, the Company announced a significant Maiden JORC Inferred Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes of 64.3% Fe at its 100% owned Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in the Pilbara. The company is examining the potential to quickly develop a direct shipping ore (DSO) mining operation from this project to take advantage of current high iron ore prices.

Apurimac Iron Project (Peru)

The Company has executed a Cooperation and Confidentiality Agreement with the consortium undertaking a Peru Government sponsored study investigating the economic benefits of a proposed railway which would link Strike's Apurimac Iron ore Project to a proposed new multi-userport facility. The Company is also investigating opportunities to generate near term cashflow and value from its Peru iron ore assets, to take advantage of current high iron ore prices.

Solaroz Lithium Brine Project (Argentina)

During the quarter the Company completed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as a pre-cursor to begin an extensive exploration programme to test for the occurrence of lithium-rich brine Solaroz Concessions.

Burke Graphite Project (Queensland)

Metallurgical test work has continued this quarter on samples of graphite material from the Burke Graphite Project, to examine the potential suitability of the Burke Project graphite for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Capital Raising

On 18 July 2019, the Company raised $0.981 Million through a placement of 21,800,000 shares at 4.5 cents per share to professional and sophisticated investors.