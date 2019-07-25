Log in
Strike Resources : June 2019 Quarterly Report

07/25/2019 | 11:30pm EDT

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT

COMPANY DETAILS

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES

ABN: 94 088 488 724

PRINCIPAL AND REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 2

23 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) presents its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, Strike had net assets of ~$3.752 million (comprising ~$1.35 million gross cash, ~$1.341 million investments1 and ~$1.168 million in other assets less provisions/accruals/trade creditors of ~$0.107 million).

T (08) 9214 9700

F (08) 9214 9701

  1. www.strikeresources.com.au E info@strikeresources.com.au

ASX CODE

SRK

SECURITIES ON ISSUE

30 June: 145,334,268 listed shares

25 July: 167,134,268 listed shares

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Farooq Khan (Chairman)

William Johnson

(Managing Director)

Malcolm Richmond

(Non-Executive Director)

Matthew Hammond

(Non-Executive Director)

Victor Ho

(Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY Victor Ho cosec@strikeresources.com.au

Paulsens East Iron Ore Project, Pilbara (Australia).

Subsequent to the end of the June Quarter, the Company announced a significant Maiden JORC Inferred Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes of 64.3% Fe at its 100% owned Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in the Pilbara. The company is examining the potential to quickly develop a direct shipping ore (DSO) mining operation from this project to take advantage of current high iron ore prices.

Apurimac Iron Project (Peru)

The Company has executed a Cooperation and Confidentiality Agreement with the consortium undertaking a Peru Government sponsored study investigating the economic benefits of a proposed railway which would link Strike's Apurimac Iron ore Project to a proposed new multi-userport facility. The Company is also investigating opportunities to generate near term cashflow and value from its Peru iron ore assets, to take advantage of current high iron ore prices.

Solaroz Lithium Brine Project (Argentina)

During the quarter the Company completed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as a pre-cursor to begin an extensive exploration programme to test for the occurrence of lithium-rich brine Solaroz Concessions.

Burke Graphite Project (Queensland)

Metallurgical test work has continued this quarter on samples of graphite material from the Burke Graphite Project, to examine the potential suitability of the Burke Project graphite for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Capital Raising

On 18 July 2019, the Company raised $0.981 Million through a placement of 21,800,000 shares at 4.5 cents per share to professional and sophisticated investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

William Johnson

Managing Director wjohnson@strikeresources.com.au

26 July 2019

About Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK)

Strike Resources is an ASX listed resource company which owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Strike is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland and a lithium exploration tenement in Western Australia.

1 Investments comprise liquid investments in a diversified portfolio of various ASX 200 listed resource stocks

1

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019

CAPITAL RAISING

Subsequent to the end of the Quarter, the Company secured immediate funding of $0.981 million through a placement of 21,800,000 shares at 4.5 cents per share, being the maximum available under the Company's 15% placement capacity under the ASX Listing Rules.

Patersons Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager to the placement to professional and sophisticated investors.

The funds raised will be used to fast track development of the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project and for general working capital purposes.

PROJECTS

Paulsens East Iron Ore Project, Pilbara

On 18 July 2019, Strike reported a significant Maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource for its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Strike:100%) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia of 9.1 Million tonnes at 63.4 % Fe, 5.6% SiO2 and 3.2% Al2O3.

Figure 1: Paulsens East Project Location, West Pilbara.

2

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019

The Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate is based upon data derived from two drilling campaigns undertaken by Strike (comprising a total of 66 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 3,537 metres drilled) together with an extensive rock chip sampling programme.

A key feature of the Paulsens East Mineral Resource is an approximately 3 kilometre-long ridge of outcropping hematite conglomerate which extends up to 60 metres above the surrounding terrain (refer Figure 2). It is estimated that the outcropping portion contains approximately 2 million tonnes of high grade 62% Fe potential DSO material that may be able to be mined with minimal overburden. Such an operation could be undertaken relatively simply using shovels and trucks, with the material then to be crushed and screened on site prior to transport by road to a suitable port facility for export.

Figure 2: Paulsens East Hematite Ridge, facing North

Whilst detailed mine planning and metallurgical test work programmes have yet to be completed, Strike believes that, given the quality of the asset and its location and subject to receipt of all necessary approvals and licences, such an operation could be commenced relatively quickly and (potentially using contract mining, crushing and transport operators) for a relatively low up-front capital cost.

Strike has therefore commenced the process to convert the current Retention Licence to a Mining Lease. In addition, Strike has commenced discussions with operators of various nearby port and ship loading facilities and will now proceed to initiate discussions with mining, crushing and transport operators as well as potential offtake partners.

Table 1 summarises the JORC Inferred Mineral Resources within the 58% Fe lower grade cut-off wireframe. These resources extend from the surface to 75 metres below the deepest drill intersection on each cross section.

JORC

Fe%

Million

Category

Range

Tonnes

Fe%

SIO2%

AL2O3%

P%

S%

LOI%

Inferred

>58

9.1

63.4

5.6

3.2

0.08

0.01

1.95

Table 1: Paulsens East Mineral Resource estimate using a 58% Fe lower cut-off wireframe

3

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019

Of the Inferred Mineral Resource referred to above, approximately 2 million tonnes of 62% Fe (with 5.7% SiO2 and 3.0% Al2O3) hematite material occurs above the base of the ridge (as defined by drill hole collars) with minimal overburden.

In addition, there is potential to extend the resource for a strike distance of approximately 2 kms along an arcuate extension of the ridge to the south east. This extension is based on small hematite conglomerate outcrops along the surface and a plus 60% Fe drill intersection at a depth of 20 metres at the eastern boundary of the Retention license.

Figure 3: Paulsens East Hematite Conglomerate

Figure 4: Paulsens East Rock Chip Sample

With the recent increase in iron ore prices (and with a number of market commentators forecasting these prices to remain strong for the medium term), Strike has now determined to examine the potential for undertaking a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) mining operation at Paulsens East using contract mining, crushing and transportation by truck to port then ship to China.

4

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 June 2019

In this regard, Strike is now progressing to undertake an economic study which will focus on the potential to, in the first instance, target the approximately 2 million tonnes of outcropping 62% Fe hematite material, which in places extends up to 60 metres above surrounding terrain and presents as a 3 kilometre long ridge of outcropping hematite conglomerate.

Strike envisages that such an operation could be undertaken relatively simply using shovels and trucks, with minimal overburden. Excavated material would then be crushed and screened on site prior to transport by road to a suitable port facility for export.

With regard to transportation, Strike has held discussions with operators of several port facilities in the area, with various options being considered from Onslow (233 kilometres from Paulsens East by road) to Port Hedland (600 kilometres).

Strike is of the view that with the current level of iron ore prices, a contract mining, crushing and transportation operation has the potential to deliver significant cashflow for the Company in the near term.

Accordingly, Strike now plans to conduct the following activities to advance Paulsens East:

  • Undertake detailed metallurgical test work for the deposit including lump to fines ratio, crushing indices, tumble index etc.
  • Undertake an economic viability study based upon a contract mining, crushing and transportation operation.
  • Restart and conclude Environmental Survey and Native Title Agreements (which were previously commenced but not completed) and other statutory approvals to mine.
  • Conversion of the current Retention Licence to a Mining Lease.

Subject to successful completion of the above and prevailing market conditions, Strike would then proceed to:

  • Enter into a port access agreement.
  • Finalise contract mining and trucking agreements.
  • Enter into product offtake agreement(s).
  • Initiate any required project financing.
  • Commence production and first shipment.

For further reference, refer to Strike's ASX Announcement dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in the Pilbara.

Solaroz Lithium Project (Argentina)

Strike holds a 90% interest in the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project (Solaroz) within South America's 'Lithium Triangle' in North-West Argentina.

Solaroz comprises concessions (Solaroz Concessions) totalling 12,000 hectares in area, mostly adjacent to and principally surrounded by concessions held by ASX-listed Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE - market capitalisation ~A$1 billion) and TSX-listed Lithium Americas Corporation (TSX:LAC - market capitalisation ~C$500 million).

Solaroz is located in the same Salar de Olaroz Basin as and directly adjacent to the producing Salar de Olaroz Lithium Brine Project operated by Orocobre and its JV partner, Tokyo Stock Exchange listed Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TYO:8015).

The location of Solaroz is considered by Strike to be highly strategic and prospective for containing commercial quantities and concentrations of lithium-rich brine, since Strike believes that the aquifer which supplies the lithium-rich brine being extracted by Orocobre is likely to extend under Strike's Solaroz Concessions. This will be tested by geophysical work and drilling in due course with a view to fast tracking production of lithium carbonate dependent upon these works being successfully concluded.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 03:29:09 UTC
