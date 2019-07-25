Strike Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

|
Friday, 26 July 2019
ASX Code: SRK
ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)
This Cleansing Statement has been prepared for the purposes of, and is being given in accordance with, the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).
Strike Resources Limited ACN 088 488 724 (Company) has issued 21,800,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) (ASX:SRK) at a face value of $0.045 (4.5 cents) each to professional/sophisticated investors.1
The Corporations Act restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or 708A of the Corporations Act.
The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act with respect to the secondary sale of the Shares.
In accordance with the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, under which this notice is given, the Company confirms that:
The Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, in reliance on section 708 and that notification is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice:
the Company, as a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act, has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice, there is no information:
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require, and would reasonably expect to find in a disclosure document, for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and
the rights and liabilities attaching to the Notes.
1 Refer SRK ASX Announcements dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore
Project in the Pilbara and 19 July 2019: Appendix 3B New Issue and Quotation
SRK ASX Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares
Dated: 26 July 2019
William Johnson
Victor Ho
Managing Director
Company Secretary
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
William Johnson
Victor Ho
Managing Director
Company Secretary
T | (08) 9214 9700
T | (08) 9214 9700
E | wjohnson@strikeresources.com.au
E | vho@strikeresources.com.au
ABOUT STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)
Strike Resources is an ASX listed resource company which owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia, Strike is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland and a lithium exploration tenement in Western Australia.
