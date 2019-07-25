Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strike Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 11:30pm EDT

Friday, 26 July 2019

ASX Code: SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

This Cleansing Statement has been prepared for the purposes of, and is being given in accordance with, the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Strike Resources Limited ACN 088 488 724 (Company) has issued 21,800,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) (ASX:SRK) at a face value of $0.045 (4.5 cents) each to professional/sophisticated investors.1

The Corporations Act restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or 708A of the Corporations Act.

The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act with respect to the secondary sale of the Shares.

In accordance with the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, under which this notice is given, the Company confirms that:

  1. The Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, in reliance on section 708 and that notification is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
  2. As at the date of this notice:
    1. the Company, as a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act, has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act.
  4. As at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
    2. that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require, and would reasonably expect to find in a disclosure document, for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the Notes.

1 Refer SRK ASX Announcements dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore

Project in the Pilbara and 19 July 2019: Appendix 3B New Issue and Quotation

www.strikeresources.com.au

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

Level 2,

23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX : SRK

T | (08)

9214 9700

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@strikeresources.com.au

SRK ASX Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

Dated: 26 July 2019

William Johnson

Victor Ho

Managing Director

Company Secretary

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

William Johnson

Victor Ho

Managing Director

Company Secretary

T | (08) 9214 9700

T | (08) 9214 9700

E | wjohnson@strikeresources.com.au

E | vho@strikeresources.com.au

ABOUT STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)

Strike Resources is an ASX listed resource company which owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia, Strike is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland and a lithium exploration tenement in Western Australia.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 03:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aCANNTRUST : Canada's new cannabis licensing favors richer companies, experts say
RE
01:01aHALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY &NDASH; JUNE 2019 : Positive development in North America, temporary challenges in building solutions in Europe
AQ
01:01aNEXT GAMES OYJ : Corp. Half-year Review 2019 - Revenue grew 83%, profitability improved significantly 
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aSignify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion, operational profitability of 9.0% and free cash flow of EUR 121 million
GL
01:01aObsEva SA Reports Positive Feedback from Independent Data Monitoring Committee for PROLONG Part B with OBE022
GL
01:01aGENOMIC VISION : Financial Information for the First Half of 2019
BU
01:01aSOPRA STERIA : First-Half 2019 Performance in Line With Full-Year Targets
BU
01:01aSignify acquires 51% stake in Chinese provider Klite Lighting to further strengthen its strategic position in LED market
GL
01:01aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group