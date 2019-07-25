Strike Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

Friday, 26 July 2019 ASX Code: SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

This Cleansing Statement has been prepared for the purposes of, and is being given in accordance with, the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Strike Resources Limited ACN 088 488 724 (Company) has issued 21,800,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) (ASX:SRK) at a face value of $0.045 (4.5 cents) each to professional/sophisticated investors.1

The Corporations Act restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or 708A of the Corporations Act.

The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act with respect to the secondary sale of the Shares.

In accordance with the requirements of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, under which this notice is given, the Company confirms that:

The Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, in reliance on section 708 and that notification is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice: the Company, as a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act, has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require, and would reasonably expect to find in a disclosure document, for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and the rights and liabilities attaching to the Notes.

1 Refer SRK ASX Announcements dated 15 July 2019: Maiden JORC Resource of 9.1 Million Tonnes at 63.4% Fe - Paulsens East Iron Ore

Project in the Pilbara and 19 July 2019: Appendix 3B New Issue and Quotation