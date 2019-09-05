Strike Resources : Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting

Friday, 6 September 2019 ASX Code : SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) provides the following summary of valid proxy votes received for the General Meeting1 scheduled to commence at 11.00 am (Perth time) today:

ALL PROXIES For Against Abstain Open Total (R1) Ratification of $1 Million 76,227,760 2,311,804 0 3,935 78,543,499 / 21.8 Million Share Placement CHAIRMAN'S PROXIES For Against Abstain Open Total (R1) Ratification of $1 Million 13,674,267 2,311,804 0 3,935 15,990,006 / 21.8 Million Share Placement

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Farooq Khan Victor Ho Chairman Director and Company Secretary T | (08) 9214 9700 T | (08) 9214 9700 E | info@strikeresources.com.au E | cosec@strikeresources.com.au

1 Refer SRK Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement dated 1 August 2019 and released on ASX on 5 August 2019 www.strikeresources.com.au