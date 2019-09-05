Log in
Strike Resources : Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting

0
09/05/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Friday, 6 September 2019

ASX Code : SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) provides the following summary of valid proxy votes received for the General Meeting1 scheduled to commence at 11.00 am (Perth time) today:

ALL PROXIES

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(R1)

Ratification of $1 Million

76,227,760

2,311,804

0

3,935

78,543,499

/ 21.8 Million Share Placement

CHAIRMAN'S PROXIES

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(R1)

Ratification of $1 Million

13,674,267

2,311,804

0

3,935

15,990,006

/ 21.8 Million Share Placement

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Farooq Khan

Victor Ho

Chairman

Director and Company Secretary

T | (08) 9214 9700

T | (08) 9214 9700

E | info@strikeresources.com.au

E | cosec@strikeresources.com.au

1 Refer SRK Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement dated 1 August 2019 and released on ASX on 5 August 2019 www.strikeresources.com.au

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

Level 2,

23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX : SRK

T | (08)

9214 9700

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@strikeresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 03:36:01 UTC
