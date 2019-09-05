Strike Resources : Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting

|
Friday, 6 September 2019
ASX Code : SRK
ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary of Proxies Received for General Meeting
Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) provides the following summary of valid proxy votes received for the General Meeting1 scheduled to commence at 11.00 am (Perth time) today:
ALL PROXIES
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(R1)
Ratification of $1 Million
76,227,760
2,311,804
0
3,935
78,543,499
/ 21.8 Million Share Placement
CHAIRMAN'S PROXIES
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(R1)
Ratification of $1 Million
13,674,267
2,311,804
0
3,935
15,990,006
/ 21.8 Million Share Placement
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Farooq Khan
Victor Ho
Chairman
Director and Company Secretary
T | (08) 9214 9700
T | (08) 9214 9700
E | info@strikeresources.com.au
E | cosec@strikeresources.com.au
1 Refer SRK Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement dated 1 August 2019 and released on ASX on 5 August 2019 www.strikeresources.com.au
