Strike action pushes miner Sibanye into the red in first half

Gold production was hit by the strike over pay and job cuts that ended in April and cost Sibanye more than $100 million in lost revenue.

The diversified miner, which is due to release its first-half results on Thursday, said it expects a headline loss of 54 cents per share for the six months to June 30, compared with headline earnings per share of 4 cents in the year ago period.

As a result, it expects to report an attributable loss of 265 million rand ($17 million) for the period compared with an attributable profit of 77 million rand during the same period a year ago.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)

