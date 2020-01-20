Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points - Le Maire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2020 | 03:26am EST
French Finance Minister Le Maire gives New Year's address to economic actors

The current wave of strikes in France will hit the country's economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about, but last week the Bank of France said the strike had shaved up to 0.1 percentage points off fourth-quarter growth in 2019. "There will be an impact but it will be, I think, limited. Today estimates available show that the impact would be of a 0.1 points on growth on a quarter. On the whole year, it is a very limited impact," Le Maire told LCI television.

The showdown is now in its 46th day but is losing momentum since Emmanuel Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work. [L8N29E5XQ]

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Stephane Brosse, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aPhilippines at lowest close in three mths on real estate, infra stocks
RE
05:22aSterling falls after Javid comments stoke hard Brexit fears
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aUK high-speed rail project could cost £106 billion
RE
05:04aEIT FOOD : Enroll for the course on business growth
PU
05:04aDISRUPT ME 2.0 : An Open Innovation Workshop
PU
04:57aCapitalism seen doing 'more harm than good' in global survey
RE
04:56aClimate change pushes investors to take their temperature
RE
04:55aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Capital increase successfully completed and oversubscribed
EQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unit to offer product to help airlines with revenue volatility
2Fevertree Drinks' second revenue warning in three months sends shares crashing 20%
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Stainless steel maker Outokumpu shares up 16% on fourth quarter beat
4Feel good factor keeps world stocks near record highs, oil jumps
5BP PLC : IEA warns oil companies doing nothing on emissions is not an option

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group