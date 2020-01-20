Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points - Le Maire

Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about, but last week the Bank of France said the strike had shaved up to 0.1 percentage points off fourth-quarter growth in 2019. "There will be an impact but it will be, I think, limited. Today estimates available show that the impact would be of a 0.1 points on growth on a quarter. On the whole year, it is a very limited impact," Le Maire told LCI television.

The showdown is now in its 46th day but is losing momentum since Emmanuel Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work. [L8N29E5XQ]

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Stephane Brosse, Editing by William Maclean)