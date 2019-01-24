Log in
Striking German airport security staff reach wage pact with employers

01/24/2019 | 02:24am EST
A display shows flights which were cancelled at the Helmut Schmidt airport during a strike of security personnel demanding higher wages in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German labour union Verdi reached a wage agreement with business association BDLS representing employers of striking airport security workers, BDLS said early on Thursday.

"After intensive negotiations, we were able to achieve a result during the night," BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshaeuser said in a statement.

Security staff at eight German airports went on strike last week in an escalating pay dispute that had likely affected up to 220,000 passengers due to delays or cancellations.

The union, which says to represents 23,000 workers, has demanded a pay increase to 20 euros ($23.06) per hour before tax. An increase of 3.5 to 9.77 percent per year are foreseen in the next three years, Friebertshaeuser said.

(Reporting by Gerorg Merzinger and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

