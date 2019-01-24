Striking German airport security staff reach wage pact with employers

"After intensive negotiations, we were able to achieve a result during the night," BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshaeuser said in a statement.

Security staff at eight German airports went on strike last week in an escalating pay dispute that had likely affected up to 220,000 passengers due to delays or cancellations.

The union, which says to represents 23,000 workers, has demanded a pay increase to 20 euros ($23.06) per hour before tax. An increase of 3.5 to 9.77 percent per year are foreseen in the next three years, Friebertshaeuser said.

