Strix : Completion of Acquisition

Strix Group Plc

("Strix" or the "Group")

Completion of Acquisition

As previously announced on 7 February 2019, Strix Group Plc (AIM: KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke.le safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, conﬁrms that, following approval by HaloSource Corpora3on ("HaloSource") shareholders at the general mee3ng held on 26 February 2019, the acquisi3on of speciﬁed assets from HaloSource has now completed. Strix has entered into an asset purchase agreement with HaloSource, pursuant to which it will acquire speciﬁed assets rela3ng to HaloSource's HaloPure division and its Astrea product, for total consideration of US$1.33 million (the "Acquisition").

The Board of Strix believe that the Acquisi3on represents an opportunity to acquire extensively developed technology, which is complementary to its Aqua Op3ma division, at an a.rac3ve price, as well as gaining access to skilled research and development resource in the USA. Strix will con3nue the process of commercialising the technology and products that it has acquired, leveraging its experience of opera3ng in the water ﬁltra3on sector and bringing to market new consumer products.

Strategic Rationale

The Board consider that the medium term opportunities presented by the Acquisition include:

- Integra3on and commercialisa3on of HaloSource's technically advanced water puriﬁca3on technologies within Strix to expand exis3ng product por>olio and market penetration.

- An expanded opera3onal presence for Strix, including the crea3on of an innova3on centre for water ﬁltra3on in the USA u3lising the high quality R&D staﬀ transferring from HaloSource.

- Addi3onal customer and supplier rela3onships in China for the water ﬁltra3on division.

- Expansion and enhanced diﬀeren3a3on of the Aqua Op3ma product range, using HaloSource developed technology.

- Poten3al for opera3onal synergies in China, including the u3lisa3on of Strix's new and larger manufacturing facility scheduled to be operational during 2021.

- Opportunity for addi3onal revenue genera3on in a range of markets worldwide, both by marke3ng the acquired technologies and products on a standalone basis (including to exis3ng Strix customers), and by improving Strix's exis3ng product por>olio u3lising the acquired technologies.

- Ongoing development of the exis3ng advanced water puriﬁca3on technology to address speciﬁc market requirements and develop a range of products that remove impurities to deliver safe drinking water to consumers globally.

History of HaloSource and description of the assets being acquired

HaloSource has a.racted and deployed signiﬁcant investment over the past 20 years, and as a result, has developed two technically advanced water purification technologies that are being acquired by Strix pursuant to the Acquisition.

HaloSource has two primary patented technologies - a bromine based water treatment bead system proven to kill 99.99%+ of bacteria and viruses, and a composite ﬁlter material cer3ﬁed to remove heavy metals from water, with its main differentiator being its lead removal performance.

HaloSource has also developed a consumer product (Astrea) using its ﬁlter technology. This product is a reusable portable water bo.le with changeable ﬁlters that is cer3ﬁed to remove lead from tap water. Lead removal is a major diﬀeren3ator in the USA in par3cular, where a number of health scares have occurred due to lead levels in drinking water.

Astrea allows consumers to obtain ﬁltered drinking water at a much lower cost per litre than bo.led water, whilst avoiding the nega3ve environmental impact of plas3c water bo.le usage. Astrea was launched in late 2018 and is available via a number of distribu3on channels as a subscrip3on product including the delivery of regular replacement filters.

Financial Impact of the Acquisition

The Board currently an3cipates that the Acquisi3on will result in a net P&L investment by the group of approximately £2m in the 2019 ﬁnancial year, but that the Acquisi3on will be earnings enhancing in the ﬁnancial year to 31

£2m in the 2019 ﬁnancial year, but that the Acquisi3on will be earnings enhancing in the ﬁnancial year to 31 December 2021. The Company will provide further guidance as appropriate following a suitable period of ownership.

Mark Bartle#, CEO of Strix Group Plc, commented:"We are very pleased to be adding to our technology and product por>olios through this acquisi3on of value adding assets. We maintain that the USA is a key geography for us and this transac3on oﬀers us a stronger presence in this market. As well as bringing addi3onal customer and supplier relationships, we see the opportunity to provide increased differentiation to further expand our filtration division."

ABOUT STRIX GROUP PLC

Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke.le safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domes3c appliances, primarily ke.les. Ke.le safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material proper3es in order to repeatedly func3on correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this ﬁeld since being founded in 1982.

Strix is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: KETL).

