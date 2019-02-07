Log in
Strix : Proposed Acquisition

02/07/2019

RNS Number : 3094P Strix Group PLC

07 February 2019

7th February 2019

Strix Group Plc

("Strix" or the "Group")

Proposed Acquisition

Strix Group Plc (AIM: KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke,le safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, is pleased to announce it has made an oﬀer, subject to certain condi0ons, to acquire speciﬁed assets from HaloSource Corpora0on ("Halosource") for approximately $1.3m in cash.

Halosource is a clean water technology company, admi,ed to trading on AIM, with opera0ons in the US and China.

Strix has oﬀered to acquire certain US and Chinese assets which will assist in accelera0ng its strategy to expand and grow its water filtration division.

The acquisi0on is subject, amongst other things, to the nego0a0on of mutually acceptable legal documenta0on and the approval of HaloSource shareholders.

Strix will make a further announcement in due course.

Enquiries:

Strix Group Plc Mark Bartlett, CEO Raudres Wong, CFO

+44 (0) 1624 829 829

Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel / Jordan Warburton (Corporate Finance)

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Chris Connors / Michael Reynolds

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and IR)

+44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe / Heather Armstrong

ABOUT STRIX GROUP PLC

Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke,le safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domes0c appliances, primarily ke,les.

Ke,le safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material proper0es in order to repeatedly func0on correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this ﬁeld since being founded in 1982.

Strix is admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: KETL).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQBCGDDXUGBGCL

Disclaimer

Strix Group plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:14:05 UTC
