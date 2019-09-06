RNS Number : 4269L

06 September 2019

Strix Group Plc

("Strix" or the "Group")

Strix technology in new Philips branded product

Strix Group Plc (AIM: KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke le safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, is pleased to announce a product launch with AquaShield Health Technology Company Ltd, the global exclusive Philips brand licensee for water puriﬁers and dispensers. The collabora on will launch a new co-branded water bo le with in-built ﬁlter, supported by Strix's water filtration expertise.

The Philips branded water bo le and ﬁlters powered by Astrea were introducedon Thursday 5 September 2019 at IFA Berlin, the world's largest electronics and consumer show, where it was unveiled to trade delegates and press. This launch, as a co-branded product has allowed Strix to achieve a large-scale unveiling and promo on whilst leveraging existing channels without significant investment. The target launch of the water bottle for consumers is Q1 2020.

The Philips Brand is launching the co-branded water bo les and ﬁlters into their channels globally, excluding North America where the Astrea brand and products are already available to consumers.

Mark Bartle , Chief Execu ve of Strix plc, commented: "We are delighted to have secured this interna onal collabora on with the Philips brand and we look forward to con nuing to work with the AquaShield team on our new project. This partnership demonstrates the quality of the Astrea technology and we con nue to explore further opportunities for the Halosource assets we acquired in March 2019.

"With the support of Philips brand, this move into a new segment opens up important opportunities for Strix."

About Strix Group Plc

Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke le safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domes c appliances, primarily ke les. Ke le safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material proper es in order to repeatedly func on correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this ﬁeld since being founded in 1982.