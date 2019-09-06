Log in
Strix : technology in new Philips branded product

09/06/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

RNS Number : 4269L

Strix Group PLC

06 September 2019

6 September 2019

Strix Group Plc

("Strix" or the "Group")

Strix technology in new Philips branded product

Strix Group Plc (AIM: KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke le safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, is pleased to announce a product launch with AquaShield Health Technology Company Ltd, the global exclusive Philips brand licensee for water puriﬁers and dispensers. The collabora on will launch a new co-branded water bo le with in-built ﬁlter, supported by Strix's water filtration expertise.

The Philips branded water bo le and ﬁlters powered by Astrea were introducedon Thursday 5 September 2019 at IFA Berlin, the world's largest electronics and consumer show, where it was unveiled to trade delegates and press. This launch, as a co-branded product has allowed Strix to achieve a large-scale unveiling and promo on whilst leveraging existing channels without significant investment. The target launch of the water bottle for consumers is Q1 2020.

The Philips Brand is launching the co-branded water bo les and ﬁlters into their channels globally, excluding North America where the Astrea brand and products are already available to consumers.

Mark Bartle , Chief Execu ve of Strix plc, commented: "We are delighted to have secured this interna onal collabora on with the Philips brand and we look forward to con nuing to work with the AquaShield team on our new project. This partnership demonstrates the quality of the Astrea technology and we con nue to explore further opportunities for the Halosource assets we acquired in March 2019.

"With the support of Philips brand, this move into a new segment opens up important opportunities for Strix."

Enquiries:

Strix Group Plc

+44 (0) 1624 829 829

Mark Bartlett, CEO

Raudres Wong, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel / Jordan Warburton (Corporate

Finance)

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and IR)

+44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe / Heather Armstrong

About Strix Group Plc

Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of ke le safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domes c appliances, primarily ke les. Ke le safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material proper es in order to repeatedly func on correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this ﬁeld since being founded in 1982.

Strix is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: KETL).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRASSDFMIFUSEDU

Disclaimer

Strix Group plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 16:01:02 UTC
