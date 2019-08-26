Vista, CA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When Stromer RST introduced its ST1 model to the market back in 2011, the S-Pedelec very quickly became a resounding success – not just in its native Switzerland, but also in the rest of Europe and the USA. The rst-class entry model in the speed class of fast e-bikes delivered a persuasive combination of reliable drive power, timelessly modern design and maximum performance. Just as it was then, Stromer is always a wheel length ahead on the road to modern mobility with its S-Pedelecs, which can reach speeds of up to 28 mph. To mark the company’s tenth birthday, Stromer is now launching a remake of the legendary ST1.

The means of continued move- ment with guaranteed fun

With the completely revamped Stromer ST1 entry model, riding fun on the way to work is already programmed in. You feel the power of the CYRO-Drive II motor as soon as you put your foot down on the pedal. Powerfully, dynamically and almost silently, you quickly accelerate to up to 28 mph, as the motor power acts directly on the rear wheel and does not have to be transmitted from the chain and gear shift.

Drive the difference

With the ST1, you arrive at work in the morning or at home in the evening relaxed, full of energy and usually with a broad grin on your face. And the trip to the shops or some other event – often involving hunting for a parking space or waiting for the bus or train – takes on a whole different quality with the ST1. With a range of 55 miles (the battery can be optionally upgraded to give a range of 110 miles) and wide 27.5” tires, the Stromer ST1 is a reliable companion in everyday life and replaces the car or public transport.

The ease with which the bike can be operated and handled also helps to eliminate stress.

The OMNI-BT display integrated in the top tube supplies all the relevant trip details, the motor settings can be customized, and clever anti-theft protection is pre-programmed. The ST1 is locked and unlocked via Bluetooth using “Smartlock”, without the need to enter a code or use a padlock. Removing the battery for convenient recharging in the house or apartment is also child’s play and does not require a key: the battery located in the top tube can be released in a matter of seconds by pressing a button. It goes without saying that the battery can also be recharged while installed in the bike.

Launch Edition on the market this Fall in the US

The “Launch Edition” with a 618 Wh battery (range 75 miles), in yellow and with sports frame will be avail- able in a limited edition in Switzerland from July, in the rest of Europe from August and in the US in October. The standard model with 500 Wh battery and in deep red, light grey and dark grey will arrive in European shops in October, November in the US.

TECHNICAL DATA FOR THE ST1:

Stromer CYRO Drive II motor, 35 Nm / 670 W, range up to 55 miles, 500 Wh battery, connectivity via Bluetooth with a variety of functions such as Smartlock, motor settings and statistics, “keyless” battery release at the press of a button, sports and comfort frames.

colors: deep red, light grey, dark grey

RRP ST1 (with 500 Wh battery): $4,199

TECHNICAL DATA FOR THE ST1 LAUNCH EDITION:

Stromer CYRO Drive II motor, 35 Nm / 670 W, range up to 75 miles, 618 Wh battery, connectivity via Bluetooth with a variety of functions such as Smart- lock, motor settings and statistics, “keyless” battery release at the press of a button, , sports frame.

color: yellow

RRP ST1 Launch Edition

(with 618 Wh battery): $4,499

Launch Edition on the market this summer in Europe and this fall in the US

The “Launch Edition” with a 618 Wh battery (range 75 miles), in yellow and with sports frame will be available in a limited edition in Switzerland from July, in the rest of Europe from August and in the US from October. The standard model with 500 Wh battery and in deep red, light grey and dark grey will arrive in European shops in October and November in the US.



For photos and additional info please visit the Stromer ST1 Media Kit

About myStromer AG

myStromer AG develops and sells innovative Speed Pedelecs worldwide. The company’s strength is the development of bicycle technology, electrical components, software and their system integration. By striv- ing incessantly for superlative quality and innovative technologies as well as steadily improving the stan- dards of design, it delivers an entirely new and unique riding experience. Stromer bikes are therefore the ideal solution to the challenges of everyday commuter travel in urban areas. The Swiss brand was established in 2009. In March 2013, myStromer AG moved into its head of ce in Oberwangen, near Bern. As well as housing the management functions, the Oberwangen of ce is also home to the development department, the assembly department, logistics, a service depart- ment and a Stromer flagship store.

About Meteorite PR:



At Meteorite PR, we are product experts to our core. We are the ultimate end user, and we’ve been working in ski, outdoor and action sport media for more than two decades. Call us Gen Xers with a Millennial spirit -- we’ve got the experience and maturity to build your brand with the authenticity and stamina necessary to compete in the modern, digital world. Brand builders with a passion for PR, you just never know what we’ve got up our sleeve.

https://meteoritepr.com/

Attachments

Hunter Marvel Meteorite PR 4157228456 hunter@meteoritepr.com