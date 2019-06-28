Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Condo buildings line both sides of Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew by a greater-than-expected 0.3% in April, the second strong performance in a row, suggesting a recent slowdown is ending, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted GDP expansion of 0.1% in April after a 0.5% increase in March. The overall two-month growth was the greatest since November and December 2017.

The Bank of Canada - which is due to announce its next interest rate decision on July 10 - has repeatedly said it believes the economy will recover from recent challenges posed by low oil prices, weak household spending and trade tensions.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction posted a 4.5%gain. Oil sands extraction jumped by 11.0% as facilities in energy-rich Alberta scaled up production to take advantage of the government's decision to ease production restrictions.

The manufacturing sector though contracted by 0.8%, the largest decline since August 2017, in part due to a 7.7% drop in motor vehicle manufacturing as a result of temporary shutdowns at some plants and atypical production schedules.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aAmericans Increased Their Spending in May
DJ
08:46aCanada Producer Prices Rise 0.1% in May
DJ
08:46aCanada GDP Climbs 0.3% in April
DJ
08:39aStrong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
RE
08:39aTrump anticipates 'productive' meeting with China's Xi on Saturday
RE
08:38aCITY OF AUSTIN : May 2019 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport set a new monthly record mark with 1,543,108 passengers traveling in May 2019
AQ
08:35aSouth Africa posts $123 mln trade surplus in May
RE
08:34aOil prices hold near $67/b ahead of G20 talks, OPEC
RE
08:32aOil prices hold near $67 per barrel ahead of G20 talks, OPEC
RE
08:26aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada announces new support for international climate action and coal phase-out
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
2BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
5NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About