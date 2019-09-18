Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strong Growth has Bounteous Expand Executive Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Promotes Mike Brown to the newly-created role of Chief Client Officer to support growth

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience agency, today announced the appointment of Mike Brown as the agency’s first Chief Client Officer. This promotion comes as Bounteous continues to experience strong growth across its offices in Chicago, Denver, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.

In the newly-created position, Brown plays a critical role in leading Bounteous’ client management team across the agency’s digital brand experience suite. Brown previously served as president of Bounteous Canada and is the former Chief Growth Officer for ICF Olson and president of its Canadian subsidiary.

“Mike has a rich history of helping companies like Bounteous scale client service, strategy, delivery, and marketing services while creating value for clients, so we believe he is an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team,” said Keith Schwartz, Bounteous co-founder and CEO. “We are excited about the strategic vision he brings to our clients, and his support of our steadfast growth at Bounteous.”

In 2019 alone, Bounteous added more than 50 clients across its combined services in design, strategy, solution engineering, analytics, and marketing services in North America. In concert with Brown’s new role, Bounteous created an integrated Client organization to support the agency’s ability to provide more strategic advice to clients and deliver broad, integrated solutions to its expanding client roster.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead our Client organization and join our executive leadership in moving Bounteous forward by focusing on helping our customers realize value through our services, co-innovation initiatives, and holistic support,” said Brown. “Our talent across North America is second-to-none, and I’m excited to work with our teams on the businesses of each of our clients, as well as growing both our talent and long-term client relationships.”

Brown’s appointment follows the promotion of Dave Mankowski to Chief Growth Officer in February 2019. Mankowski and Brown are part of a prestigious team of executives within Bounteous, including CEO Keith Schwartz; Chief Strategy Officer Chris Westall; Chief Financial Officer Jeff Wink; SVP of Client Service Les Winograd; SVP of Vertical Solutions John Telford; SVP of Engineering Seth Dobbs; and a deep set of additional digital leaders within the company.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : announces 6% increase in quarterly dividend
AQ
12:41pMICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
12:40pFARFETCH LIMITED Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Farfetch Limited
GL
12:40pSouthern New Hampshire University Offers Job-Embedded, Online Graduate Programs Supporting STEM Instruction for STEMscopes Teachers
BU
12:38pDr. Emilio Canal, Jr., D.D.S., F.A.S.D. has been elected as President of the Professional Soccer Dental Society
GL
12:37pADVISOR SUCCESS STORY : How I found My Niche Market
PU
12:35pHousing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report
PR
12:35pSOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. : Announces pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers Regulations
AN
12:34pBesen Partners Announces New Engagement for Boutique Development
BU
12:32pINFOTEL : H1 2019 results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group