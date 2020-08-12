Strong Tower Consulting : Named Corporate Champions for Economic Development by the Puget Sound Business Journal

Firm recognized for providing professional employment and mentoring to underrepresented groups

Strong Tower Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting, has been named Corporate Champions for Economic Development as part of The Puget Sound Business Journal’s annual Corporate Citizenship awards. Strong Tower was recognized for driving economic development through strategies that afford professional employment opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups, providing diverse role models to young professionals, and the firm’s internal mentorship program that promotes individuality and community.

“We adamantly believe in the power of providing opportunity for all, and seeing the results flourish,” said Strong Tower Partner Floret Khosa. “When people of all backgrounds, genders, and abilities are given an opportunity and the resources to succeed, the results are amazing, both for our employees and clients who benefit from solutions that match the diverse needs of their own products, services, and customers.”

As a certified Disability-Owned Business, Strong Tower’s approach is grounded in Inclusion Consulting, bringing out the best in all employees by leveraging commonalities to create solutions alongside their clients.

“We’re excited to be on the forefront of challenging conventional wisdom around business models, creating an inclusive organization that proves out how diversity and inclusion are explicitly linked to the success of any organization,” continued Khosa.

The firm’s Women’s Leadership and Development Group provides formal and informal mentorship and company-wide initiatives, creating forums for each woman at Strong Tower to achieve her full potential by discovering and maximizing personal and professional growth. In addition to its internal diversity programs, Strong Tower provides a Diversity Recruitment and Retention service for clients, enabling the hiring and nurturing of employees and contractors composed of personnel more aligned with the diversity of society and the consumer base.

Over the last year Strong Tower has also been named Washington’s Most Equitable Workplace by The Puget Sound Business Journal and as the 2019 Disability:IN Supplier of the Year, recognizing the firm as a role model for disability business inclusion in the supply chain.

The Puget Sound Business Journal’s Corporate Champions awards honor companies for their work supporting education, neighborhoods and communities, economic opportunity, the environment, and arts and culture.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Seattle-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding clients needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.

