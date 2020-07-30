Log in
Strong Turnout of Cattle Producers Sets Important Policies for the Future

07/30/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

Date: 7/30/2020

Title: Strong Turnout of Cattle Producers Sets Important Policies for the Future

Live Cattle Marketing Committee Unanimously Passes Policy to Increase Cash Trade Levels

DENVER (July 29, 2020) - A capacity crowd of cattle producers worked for more than six hours today to identify a policy that would help resolve concerns about live cattle marketing issues and lead the industry to more robust price discovery. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association's Live Cattle Marketing Committee considered several proposals, each aimed at encouraging greater volumes of cash cattle trade. After intense debate, the committee and the NCBA Board of Directors unanimously passed a policy that supports voluntary efforts to improve cash fed cattle trade during the next 90 days with the potential for mandates in the future if robust regional cash trade numbers are not reached by the industry.

'The policy decisions we made this week truly show the grassroots policy process at work. We had tremendous turnout for this year's summer meeting, clearly demonstrating that cattle producers needed the opportunity to meet in person to hammer out solutions to these important issues,' said NCBA President Marty Smith. 'Despite the issues going on in the world today, we had more than 600 people turn out, the vast majority in person, to find solutions for issues facing our industry.'

Smith noted that the work of the Live Cattle Marketing committee caps months of working group efforts to find industry- and market-driven solutions to increase price discovery without government mandates.

'The policy we passed today is the result of every state cattlemen's association coming together to work through their differences and finding solutions that meet the needs of their members, all of whom agree that our industry needs more robust price discovery. This policy provides all players in the industry the opportunity to achieve that goal without seeking government mandates,' said Smith. 'Everyone who took the time to participate in this process over the past several months and throughout this week's meetings is to be commended.'

The policy passed by the Live Cattle Marketing Committee and approved by a vote of the NCBA Board of Directors can be viewed here.

The Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting also included a full slate of both policy and checkoff committee meetings. This week's checkoff meetings help set the plan of work for fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, as well as providing an opportunity for cattlemen and cattlewomen to review current contractor campaigns, including a very successful launch of the popular United We Steak campaign.

'The past several months have been challenging for everyone, but they've been particularly difficult for America's cattle farmers and ranchers,' said Smith. 'This week's meetings provided a crucial opportunity for us to come together-safely and with plenty of social distancing-to resolve the issues of the past several months. However, it has also provided an opportunity for a reset and chance to refocus on the priorities that haven't gone away as we battled through this crisis. We're thankful we had the opportunity to do just that during this week's meetings.'

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 19:35:02 UTC
