Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)