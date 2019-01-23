Log in
Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

01/23/2019 | 09:38am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Strong earnings from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the open on Wednesday and propelled a rebound in U.S. stocks from its second biggest decline in 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.04% 24652.8 Delayed Quote.4.62%
NASDAQ 100 0.69% 6694.5806 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.62% 7066.6069 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 0.57% 2647.77 Delayed Quote.6.54%
