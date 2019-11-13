Strong revenue growth at Natura &Co in Q3 driven by all three brands

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co posted another strong performance in the third quarter of 2019, with revenue growth in all three of its brands, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop.

The group has also taken major steps towards closing the transformational acquisition of Avon Products, Inc., with new milestones reached: Only a few days after CADE, Brazil's anti-trust authority, approved the acquisition without restrictions, Natura and Avon's shareholders today both voted in favor of the transaction at extraordinary shareholders' assemblies. The group remains on track to close the acquisition as planned in the first quarter of 2020, creating the world's fourth-largest pure play beauty group and a leader in Direct-to-Consumer.

The past quarter also saw Natura &Co make new advances in sustainability: Natura's Carbon Neutral Program, which totally offsets the company's carbon emissions, received the 2019 United Nations Global Climate Action Award, the world's most important recognition of initiatives to fight climate change, while The Body Shop joined Natura in becoming a B-Corporation.

Natura &Co's consolidated net revenue reached R$3.5 billion, up 7.2% on a reported basis and up 10.1% at constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA was R$459.3 million and net income was R$68.6 million in Q3, reflecting a planned increase in investments at Natura in digitalization and the brand and non-recurring costs related to the Avon acquisition. In the nine months, net income rose by a healthy 6% to R$176.6 million.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of Natura &Co, declared: "Natura &Co posted a remarkable sales performance in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations, with double-digit growth in constant currency. All our businesses and brands again contributed to growth despite a market that remains challenging in Brazil, where Natura continued to grow market share, and Hong Kong, which impacted The Body Shop and Aesop. Profitability notably reflected two effects that will contribute to strengthening our multi-brand group: A planned, phased increase in investments at Natura in its brand and digital operations to support its future growth, and non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. This quarter was also marked by several highlights: Natura celebrated its 50th anniversary and entered a new country, Malaysia, leveraging The Body Shop's market knowledge. The Body Shop joined Natura in being certified as a B-Corp and inaugurated its new store concept in London, reconnecting with its activist heritage. And Aesop, while continuing its expansion, also stepped up its sustainability actions. All these Q3 achievements mark decisive new steps in the building of our multi-brand, multi-channel, purpose-driven group."

The Natura brand's adjusted net revenue in Brazil was up 8.1% in Q3, supported by innovative product launches. Productivity per consultant rose for the 12th consecutive quarter. Natura's digital platform now has 860,000 users in Brazil and online sales grew in double-digits. Latam also saw growth of 10.2% in adjusted net revenue in Brazilian Reais and a stronger 28.8% in constant currency. Argentina posted a strong performance despite a challenging market environment, and Mexico and Colombia also delivered growth.

The Body Shop continues to make headway in its transformation plan. Net revenue was up 1.1% in Reais and 3.8% in constant currency in Q3. Excluding events in Hong Kong, constant-currency growth would have reached 6.4% Like-for-like own-store sales grew 3.1% in the UK, underscoring the brand's attractiveness in its biggest market. Adjusted EBITDA of R$69 million, with margin of 7.4%, reflected the impact of events in Hong Kong. Excluding that impact, adjusted EBITDA margin was up 30 basis points to 8.0%.

Aesop delivered yet another quarter of solid growth. Revenue increased 10.8% in Reais and 10.2% at constant currency. Like-for-like retail sales growth was 9% in the quarter, and Aesop opened four new signature stores in the period, bringing the total to 240. Margin EBITDA was 12%, up 300 basis points.

Natura &Co's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.98 times in Q3, decreasing from 3.27x in Q3-18. The group is on track to achieve its target of reducing the company's leverage to the pre-The Body Shop acquisition level of 1.4 times by 2021.

About Natura &Co

Resulting from the combination of Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, Natura &Co consolidates the creation of a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is driven by purpose. The three companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

(For purposes of comparison, the results in this press release exclude the IFRS 16 new accounting standard for lease agreements. The reported results, including the impacts of IFRS 16, are disclosed in the company's financial statements. Adjusted results exclude effects that are not considered recurring not comparable between the periods under analysis.)

