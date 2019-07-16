Log in
StrongBlock : and Hdac Technology Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Blockchain-as-a-Service Offering

07/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

StrongBlock (www.strongblock.io), a BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) platform founded by four former technology executives from EOSIO-creator, Block.one, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hdac Technology (“Hdac”), a blockchain technology company, founded by Hyundai BS&C CEO Dae Sun Chung. An MOU signing ceremony took place in Foster City, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005163/en/

StrongBlock and Hdac MOU Signing Ceremony (From the left) COREY LEDERER, StrongBlock CPO; BRIAN ABRAMSON, StrongBlock CTO; DAVID MOSS, StrongBlock Founder and CEO; DAE SUN CHUNG, Hdac Technology Founder; THOMAS COX, StrongBlock CGO; MUN OK CHO, Director of Tech Research Center Hdac Technology; and YOON SIK CHUNG, Manager of DApp Biz Team Hdac Technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MOU outlines the technical and business cooperation of the two companies. StrongBlock and Hdac will jointly develop blockchain-based enterprise solutions and work together on business and development for select B2B projects led by either party.

Hdac Founder Dae Sun Chung said, “We expect our partnership with StrongBlock will help us to widen the spectrum of our enterprise blockchain solution offering so that we can achieve our goal of providing a scalable and reliable BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) solution to our partners and clients to establish and operate their own blockchain-based services.”

“StrongBlock is the clear leader in BaaS. Our partnership with Hdac will accelerate the development of their promised blockchain platform. Our team helped build EOSIO, we coordinated the launch of EOS Mainnet -- the fastest and most-used blockchain mainnet on the planet -- and we have a working Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) flagship product,” said David Moss, StrongBlock Founder and CEO.

The Hdac Enterprise Blockchain Solution can be applied to various fields including construction, real estate, manufacturing, finance, and retail. Hdac has already completed two proof-of-concept blockchain projects, including a blockchain-IoT converged smart home solution that has already launched.

This new development is the first in a series of steps over the next 3 years that will enable the expansion and adoption of enterprise-grade blockchains by Hdac and StrongBlock. Both companies believe this partnership will prove the value and tremendous potential of blockchain technology to address diverse problems across multiple industries, and deliver the solutions detailed in the Hdac whitepaper.

About StrongBlock

StrongBlock’s mission is to empower enterprises to focus resources on using blockchain to solve business problems. StrongBlock founders, David Moss, Thomas Cox, Corey Lederer, and Brian Abramson, led the successful build of EOSIO as early technology executives at block.one. StrongBlock’s configurable, push-button blockchain protocol provides a combination of performance and features demanded by today’s global businesses, including account management, security, and governance. For more information, please visit www.strongblock.io.

About Hdac

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Hdac Technology AG is a blockchain technology company founded by Dae-sun Chung, president of Hyundai BS&C. The company’s blockchain project ‘Hdac’ is a hybrid blockchain platform integrating public and private blockchains, which is designed as an architecture for enterprise purpose to process a variety of needs in diverse industry fields. The technology can be applied to smart factories, smart homes, smart buildings, and many other industries, allowing them to implement Transaction Innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.hdactech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
