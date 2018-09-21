StrongPoint : New Senior Vice President Global Partner



StrongPoint is pleased to announce the hiring of Roine Gabrielsson to the newly created position SVP Global Partner. He will be part of the Executive Management Team and assume his position on January 1, 2019. Today Roine Gabrielsson holds the position as SVP and Managing Director APAC in StrongPoint.

"With Roine's enthusiasm and long-time experience with StrongPoint, I look forward to seeing how we can grow our partner sales. I am confident that we will see a growth in our amazing proprietary retail products in partner markets where we do not have our own presence", says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO in StrongPoint ASA.

