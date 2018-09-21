Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StrongPoint : New Senior Vice President Global Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 09:44am CEST

September 21, 2018


StrongPoint is pleased to announce the hiring of Roine Gabrielsson to the newly created position SVP Global Partner. He will be part of the Executive Management Team and assume his position on January 1, 2019. Today Roine Gabrielsson holds the position as SVP and Managing Director APAC in StrongPoint.

"With Roine's enthusiasm and long-time experience with StrongPoint, I look forward to seeing how we can grow our partner sales. I am confident that we will see a growth in our amazing proprietary retail products in partner markets where we do not have our own presence", says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO in StrongPoint ASA.

For more information, please contact:
Jacob Tveraabak
CEO StrongPoint ASA
Phone: +47 90 82 13 70

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:43:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aUNIVISION ENGINEERING : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:56aCORRECTION : Integration of restamax and royal ravintolat progresses - group administration to be combined and operating model renewed
AQ
09:56aTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Signs Ocean Plastics Charter at G7 Meeting
AQ
09:55aMATT GAETZ RIPS DEA DEAL WITH CANADIAN MARIJUANA BIZ : 'What happened to 'buy American'?'
AQ
09:55aWEYERHAEUSER : Government wants to give the dusky gopher frog a fine new home
AQ
09:55aCOCA COLA : Foundation Pledges $1 Million to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts
AQ
09:55aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PR
09:54aVONEX : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09:54aAGGREGATED MICRO POWER : Giving Biomass a positive voice for the future
PU
09:54aRPC : Form 8.5 RPC Group Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2AXACTOR SE : AXACTOR : extends client relationship into Sweden with a new forward flow agreement.
3MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
4STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : STANDARD LIFE : Transaction in Own Shares
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.