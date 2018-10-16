Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StrongPoint : Norway’s first automated pickup station for groceries at Meny, Strømmen Shopping Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 09:38am CEST

StrongPoint introduces a more cost-effective way to deliver groceries online, both for stores and their customers. And the first grocery chain in Norway, MENY Strømmen, has installed an automated pickup station at Strømmen Shopping Center.

"Online shopping must be as easy as possible for our customers. With this solution, they can easily pick up their pre-packed groceries, either when they pass by or after finishing shopping for other goods at the mall", says Knut Nyløkken, E-Commerce Manager at MENY.

Here's how the solution works:

• Customer orders groceries online and pays for them
• MENY places an order in temperature-divided zones in the pickup station locker.
• The pickup station is conveniently located at MENY's parking lot at the Shopping Centre.
• The pickup station meets the highest requirements for storing food. Each purchase is stored in its own safe zone, which no one else has access to.
• The customer receives a PIN code on his phone and enters it on the screen at the pickup station. This opens the locker door where the goods are located.
• Monitoring and logging of the door locks ensures safe storage of the groceries.
• The pickup station can be used outdoors and indoors in temperatures between -25 and + 35 ° C.

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aHEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Healer Elizabeth Patric Interviewed On Optimal Health Radio About Life Force Energy Healing
AQ
09:50aDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:49aCREDIT AGRICOLE : to Increase Stake in GNB Seguros
DJ
09:48aBASWARE OYJ : Named to Winners Circle for 2018 ‘Best Places to Work’ Award
PU
09:48aPorsche needs to become more attractive to investors - CFO
RE
09:48aFERROVIAL : has entrusted an external consultant to explore the potential divestment of all or part of the assets of its Services division
PU
09:47aMONEY-LAUNDERING CASE : court adjourns hearing till Nov 13
AQ
09:47aMarket plummets by 750 points
AQ
09:47aPAKISTAN INTETNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL : Minister visits PIBT
AQ
09:47aFerrari to announce Third Quarter 2018 financial results on November 5
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
3SCHRODERS : Schroders third-quarter assets buoyed by institutions as retail demand falters
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers have 50 percent chance of staying ahead, VW says
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : cuts revenue target for new products

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.