Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StrongPoint : Survey reveals an emerging new group of online grocery shoppers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

In the past having mainly been popular among for families with children in large cities, online grocery shopping is now attracting new target groups. Families with children still constitute the largest customer group, but now new figures from YouGov survey, commissioned in Sweden by StrongPoint, show that three out of ten online grocery shoppers belong to the category of young adults without children. This is the group that accounts for the great growth in the next year. According to the YouGov survey, 10% of all Swedes over the age of 18 state that they regularly buy food online and another 7% that they plan to start the next year.

In Sweden the largest group of online shoppers for groceries is still families with children, which account for just over half of the grocery customers while the second largest group is now young adults without children - and this is also the group that is likely to grow most in the coming year. Today, three out of ten online grocery customers belong to this category and looking at the coming year, it is clearly the largest growth group, which is expected to account for just over 40% of customer growth.

As new target groups enter the online food market and the Swedes generally become more used to e-commerce, entirely new requirements follow, among other things, speed and being able to control their time themselves. 'Get what you want, when and how you want it,' is what more and more people expect, especially the generation of digital natives (the generation that has grown up with the internet as a natural part of life). The YouGov survey reveals that 29% state that the opportunity to choose when to get or be able to pick up their food is one of the most important criteria when choosing an online grocery supplier. It is even more important than a quick delivery.

'We have received clear signals that there is a change among the online food customers' demand for flexibility and these figures further show what is happening. The younger target groups have different expectations of being able to choose the time and the place of grocery pick-up themselves and are not happy to sit at home and wait for delivery. For example, several of our international grocery retail customers already offer the opportunity to pick up their bag of groceries from a pick-up station in principle 24 hours a day at large residential complexes, shopping centers, parking garages or other places where people move around in their everyday life,' comments Sven Calissendorff, SVP/MD of StrongPoint Sweden.

Facts about the survey:

The survey was conducted by the global research company YouGov. It was made in Sweden in December 2018, a total of 1011 CAWI interviews were conducted with a nationally representative selection of men and women aged 18+.

For more information, contact Sven Calissendorff, SVP/MD StrongPoint AB, sven.calissendorff@strongpoint.com, 070 - 682 22 23

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 22:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:00pWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
07:58pAIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
RE
07:53pMETRO MINING : Managing Director presents at Proactive Investors CEO Series
PU
07:53pGL EVENTS : Premiere vision new york - designs
PU
07:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Global Air Freight Demand Hit A Three-Year Low In February
PU
07:50pTRAA HLDG : TransCanna meldet Abschluss seiner vermittelten Privatplatzierung von Anteilscheinen in Höhe von 16 Mio. CAD
AQ
07:50pTransCanna meldet Abschluss seiner vermittelten Privatplatzierung von Anteilscheinen in Höhe von 16 Mio. CAD
GL
07:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Investors (FCHS)
BU
07:48pLATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for March 2019
PU
07:48pU.S. Legal Support Completes Acquisition of Precision Reporting, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
2LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,..
3AUGA GROUP : Notice on Convocation of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 Apr..
4Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors
5TIER REIT INC : TIER REIT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About