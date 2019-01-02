Log in
StrongPoint : The present and future of retail technologies at EuroCIS 2019

01/02/2019 | 10:39am CET

January 2, 2019

EuroCIS will be taking place in Düsseldorf 19th-21st February 2019. The fair will feature retail trends, inventions and solutions for our time - and for the future. With nearly 500 exhibitors and over 49% top management visiting the fair, it is essential for innovative technology companies and retailers to attend.

Trond Kongrød, StrongPoint's Senior Vice President for EMEA markets, recalls Euro CIS 2018: "EuroCIS is an excellent place to meet important local clients and to present our newest solutions. At the same time, last year's experience has shown that the fair also attracts many visitors from other countries."

StrongPoint will be exhibiting at Hall 9, stand D42. It will bring several solutions for retailers who are seeking to improve how they do business.

Introducing new concepts

• E-Commerce Logistics Solution, helping retailers manage their online orders better.
Click & Collect temperature lockers allow retailers to offer flexible collection times from convenient locations. In the meantime, order picking with pick-by-light technology increases picking efficiency by 15-30%. With this integrated solution, retailers have more time to focus on excellent customer service.

• Self-checkout, integrated with Select & Collect and Yoti age verification application is the only self-service tobacco purchasing solution on the market. Automated age verificationallows to sell tobacco items in an efficient way. Yoti app allows to independently complete age verification in a few simple steps. Retailers no longer need to stock tobacco at the check-outs, they reduce shrinkage and retain customers who are only coming to the store for tobacco.

• A self-payment solution CashGuard Unico available as "cash as a service". Payments using Unico are done 30-75% faster compared to manual cash handling. CashGuard Premium, a product already favored by small businesses in Germany will also be presented during the fair.

Take in the newest technologies and have a peek at the retail future with StrongPoint at EuroCIS 2019, 19th-21st February 2019, in Düsseldorf.
We look forward to welcoming you at our stand D42, Hall 9.

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:38:05 UTC
