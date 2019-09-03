StrongPoint : at ABGSC Introduce Investor Day in Stockholm

ABGSC Introduce Investor Day September 3, 2019
StrongPoint in short
-
A Retail Technology company
-
NOK >1 bn turnover with EBITDA NOK <70 million (2018)
-
Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange
-
Geographic presence in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, Germany and Russia
-
530 employees with competence in salesandservice, hardware andsoftware; R&D centres in Lithuania and Stockholm
Strong market fundamentals for retail technology - providing a "double opportunity" for StrongPoint
|
Retailers' needs
|
Opportunity for StrongPoint
|
|
1.In-store:Pressure on brick
& mortar retailers' margin
E-commerce
Technology solutions in-store to improve retailers' productivity and hence uphold margins
|
2. Incumbents: Pressure to
|
Top notch e-commerce
|
solutions for picking and
|
establish online presence
|
delivery
|
Our Product and Solution offering
2018 - Revenue by Business Unit (MNOK)
Primary markets Partners Office
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
NORWAY
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SWEDEN
|
ESTONIA
|
0
|
|
|
Retail
|
Cash
|
|
|
Labels
|
|
|
|
LATVIA
|
Technology
|
Security
|
|
|
|
LITHUANIA
|
|
|
|
GERMANY
|
2018 - Revenue by markets (MNOK)
Norway
28 %
Sweden
37 %
Key focus areas
-
Maintain and grow relevance with retailers in current key Markets (Norway, Sweden, Baltics)
-
Significantly grow presence with retailers inSpainto mirror Home Market penetration
-
Growe-commerceinto a substantial portion of StrongPoint's business
-
and be the best owner and employer for all businesses under theStrongPoint-umbrella
Key actions since end 2018
-
Focusedcompany around Retail Technology in some selected markets
-
-
Clear direction on focus areas - with conscious investments in all three areas
-
Converted 4 offices to partner offices, incl. Malaysia, France, Belgium, Russia (Retail only)
-
Go-to-marketefforts tailored to specific markets, e.g., partner in Germany and the US, "RoadRunner" concept with "Easy Access" rental concept in Spain
-
Strengthened management team, incl.
-
-
Hilde Horn Gilen as CFO
-
Julius Stuplinas as SVP Technology
-
Göran Thörn as SVPE-commerce
-
Erik Vaag as SVP People & Organization Development
-
Cost reduction program of 30 MNOK p.a. with full effect as per January 2019
Solid revenue growth thus far in 2019
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+15%
|
308
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
288
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
250
|
238
|
|
250
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 16
|
Q2 16
|
Q3 16
|
Q4 16
|
Q1 17
|
Q2 17
|
Q3 17
|
Q4 17
|
Q1 18
|
Q2 18
|
Q3 18
|
Q4 18
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
Alimerka decided to purchase the Rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 36 MNOK on revenue
Solid revenue growth in key business areas
Revenue
MNOK
|
|
Retail Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Security
|
|
Labels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
179
|
189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
36
|
|
35
|
|
42
|
46
|
43
|
44
|
41
|
48
|
38
|
39
|
43
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
20
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
Alimerka decided to purchase the Rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 36 MNOK on revenue
Good progress on bottom line development
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+25 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
+17 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 16
|
Q2 16
|
Q3 16
|
Q4 16
|
Q1 17
|
Q2 17
|
Q3 17
|
Q4 17
|
Q1 18
|
Q3 18
|
Q4 18
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 18
|
|
|
Alimerka decided to purchase the rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 21.3 MNOK on EBITDA.
Good progress on bottom line development in key business areas
EBITDA
MNOK
|
Retail Technology
|
|
Cash Security
|
|
Labels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+17 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+6 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+11 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+11 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3 MNOK
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
9
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
9
|
|
+2 MNOK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
7
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
-3
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alimerka decided to purchase the rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 21.3 MNOK on EBITDA.
Disclaimer
