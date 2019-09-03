Log in
StrongPoint : at ABGSC Introduce Investor Day in Stockholm

Company presentation

ABGSC Introduce Investor Day September 3, 2019

StrongPoint in short

  • A Retail Technology company
  • NOK >1 bn turnover with EBITDA NOK <70 million (2018)
  • Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange
  • Geographic presence in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, Germany and Russia
  • 530 employees with competence in salesandservice, hardware andsoftware; R&D centres in Lithuania and Stockholm

Strong market fundamentals for retail technology - providing a "double opportunity" for StrongPoint

Retailers' needs

Opportunity for StrongPoint

1.In-store:Pressure on brick

& mortar retailers' margin

E-commerce

Technology solutions in-store to improve retailers' productivity and hence uphold margins

2. Incumbents: Pressure to

Top notch e-commerce

solutions for picking and

establish online presence

delivery

Our Product and Solution offering

StrongPoint

2018 - Revenue by Business Unit (MNOK)

Primary markets Partners Office

800

600

400

NORWAY

200

SWEDEN

ESTONIA

0

Retail

Cash

Labels

LATVIA

Technology

Security

LITHUANIA

GERMANY

2018 - Revenue by markets (MNOK)

Norway

28 %

Sweden

37 %

SPAIN

Other

35 %

Key focus areas

  1. Maintain and grow relevance with retailers in current key Markets (Norway, Sweden, Baltics)
  2. Significantly grow presence with retailers inSpainto mirror Home Market penetration
  3. Growe-commerceinto a substantial portion of StrongPoint's business
  • and be the best owner and employer for all businesses under theStrongPoint-umbrella

Key actions and figures

Key actions since end 2018

  • Focusedcompany around Retail Technology in some selected markets
    • Clear direction on focus areas - with conscious investments in all three areas
    • Converted 4 offices to partner offices, incl. Malaysia, France, Belgium, Russia (Retail only)
    • Go-to-marketefforts tailored to specific markets, e.g., partner in Germany and the US, "RoadRunner" concept with "Easy Access" rental concept in Spain
  • Strengthened management team, incl.
    • Hilde Horn Gilen as CFO
    • Julius Stuplinas as SVP Technology
    • Göran Thörn as SVPE-commerce
    • Erik Vaag as SVP People & Organization Development
  • Cost reduction program of 30 MNOK p.a. with full effect as per January 2019

Solid revenue growth thus far in 2019

Revenue

MNOK

+19%

307

+15%

308

301

288

287

276

258

259

254

250

238

250

233

205

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Alimerka decided to purchase the Rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 36 MNOK on revenue

Solid revenue growth in key business areas

Revenue

MNOK

Retail Technology

Cash Security

Labels

+27%

+12%

222

214

213

196

183

179

189

177

161

145

+56%

+63%

-13%

73

+6%

40

36

35

42

46

43

44

41

48

38

39

43

42

27

22

26

16

20

16

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2017

2018

2019

Alimerka decided to purchase the Rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 36 MNOK on revenue

Good progress on bottom line development

EBITDA

MNOK

35

36

+25 MNOK

31

+17 MNOK

28

21

22

22

18

14

15

10

11

11

7

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q2 18

Alimerka decided to purchase the rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 21.3 MNOK on EBITDA.

Good progress on bottom line development in key business areas

EBITDA

MNOK

Retail Technology

Cash Security

Labels

+17 MNOK

+6 MNOK

29

23

25

+11 MNOK

17

+11 MNOK

15

-3 MNOK

14

14

11

9

9

11

9

9

+2 MNOK

7

7

6

6

6

5

4

5

4

2

2

2

-1

-3

-1

-5

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

-9

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Alimerka decided to purchase the rented CashGuards in Q2 2018, which gave a one-off effect of 21.3 MNOK on EBITDA.

Thank you

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:51:05 UTC
