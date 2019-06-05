Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StrongPoint : enters into partnership with OPI in the US & Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:03am EDT

StrongPoint, the Nordic Market Leader for E-Commerce Logistics Solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Optical Phusion, Inc. (OPI), USA.

OPI is a leading enterprise mobility integration provider offering application-based solutions for the retail marketplace and one of Zebras largest and most successful reseller on the North American market. The agreement gives OPI, the right to resell, support and market Strongpoint's E-Commerce Logistics Suite in North America and Canada.

Recent market analysis shows that online grocery sales in the North American market is growing at approximately 35% from 2017 to 2018, bringing 2018 online grocery sales to USD 24 billion (representing 3% of the USD 800 billion total grocery market in 2018).

Keeping this pace, it is estimated that the online share of total grocery sales will reach over 10% by 2023 - making the North American market highly interesting for an E-Commerce Logistics expert such as StrongPoint.

"We have been looking for a partner to promote our state-of the art E-commerce solution in North America for some time now" says SVP for E-Commerce at StrongPoint, Göran Thörn. "OPI, with their strong retail focus, is a perfect partner for us. We are seeing a real breakthrough in Europe with our flexible last mile solutions, offering our customers' customer a multitude of ways to get their goods delivered (such as pick-up in store and/or lockers, drive thru, home delivery or even curb side delivery). The partnership with OPI is now giving us the opportunity to increase our presence into the US & Canada as well.

Rich Valarioti, President of Optical Phusion, Inc. states, "Strongpoint offers OPI the opportunity to assist our customer base with a solution that bridges the gap between e-commerce and brick & mortar stores by providing a product that will interface directly with the customer. This agreement is a vote of confidence in the group's ability to market and sell retail technology solutions in the US and Canada as we have established strong market presence and effective distribution channels across the region. This will enable us to gain a bigger market share going forward."

Jacob Tveraabak, StrongPoint's CEO, states "We have pointed out E-commerce as one of three focus areas forward for StrongPoint. This agreement underpins the focus on E-commerce. The strong interest and desire by OPI to promote our products in North America provides further proof that our E-commerce software solutions holds a high quality standard."

For additional information please contact:
Jacob Tveraabak, CEO StrongPoint
Phone +47 90 82 13 70 or Amanda Cremon, Marketing Director, StrongPoint
E-commerce Phone +46 709 41 67 87

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:23aSHOPRITE : 7 things you need to know today
AQ
05:23aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:20aRHOVAC AB : receives approval to start clinical phase IIb study in Denmark
AQ
05:19aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:19aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:18aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:18aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:18aPA SHUN PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
05:18aCHINA EVER GRAND FINANCIAL LEASING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended may 31, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. stocks rise, Russia supply comments
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About