StrongPoint : in Expopharm 2019 Düsseldorf

09/09/2019

As Europe's leading exhibition for the Pharmacy market, Expopharm takes place - from 25th to 28th of September - in Düsseldorf, where decision-makers, leading companies for the pharmacy market and potential customers meet.

With over 500 exhibitors and over 25.000 visitors, Expopharm is the perfect place to present the current and new trends for the Pharmacy market, hence all the leading companies for this market are attracted to participate and visit.

StrongPoint exhibits in Hall 3, stand D-07, together with our shop partner Engelbert. As main product, the company Engelbert will be represented with a Virtual Reality Black Box to introduce you to your future new shop in 3D.

Also, our partner Click&Collect Services will present a customizable online shop to enable small retailers and pharmacist to offer the whole process for a pick-up station when required.

StrongPoint will be presenting cash management solutions:

  • CashGuard Premium is the cash management solution leader in pharmacies: it has been used for years, valued for quality, reliability, and security.
  • CashGuard Unico is designed for a smaller business with medium number of transactions and to fit easily in any environment.

Both solutions are currently used by pharmacies to eliminate cash theft and cash discrepancies and to make cash management processes more secure, more efficient and, therefore, faster.

In addition, StrongPoint will be also presenting Pricer's electronic labels. This technology makes your store looks more organized with updated prices constantly and your staff are able to dedicate more time to customers. Electronic pricing reduces costs and avoids mistakes.

During Expopharm you will be able to see how all our solutions for pharmacies and retail work in action.

We would be pleased to advise you and look forward to your visit in our stand in Expopharm located in Hall 3, stand D-07 in Düsseldorf.

If you would like to visit us in Expopharm, ask us for a ticket! info.de@strongpoint.com

Event location 2019

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH
Stockumer Kirchstraße 61,
40474 Düsseldorf
Deutschland

Opening times 2019

Düsseldorf, 25. - 28. September 2019
9.00 a.m.- 6.00 p.m. (9 o'clock in the morning until 6 o'clock in the evening)

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 20:21:08 UTC
