StrongPoint : returns to the expopharm 2018 in Munich

Meet us again at the Expopharm fair in Munich 10th-13th October, 2018 where StrongPoint will be exhibiting along more than 500 other market leaders to 25 000 visitors. This is the largest and the most important pharmaceutical fair in Europe defining the future of the market.

The fair provides an opportunity to meet the industry leaders, decision makers and potential clients; it's a perfect place to expand the business. Thus, it attracts key players of the pharmaceutical industry and features the newest innovations across all areas of the industry.

You can find StrongPoint at Hall C5, stand E21 together with our partnerEngelbertand a virtual reality room Black Box. At the fair, StrongPoint will be presenting two cash management solutions:

CashGuard Premium - a proven cash management solution well-known for its quality, reliability and security

CashGuard Consumer Facing Payment Solution, which enables c ustomers pay with both banknotes and coins so the staff doesn't have to touch the cash

Both products are currently on demand in the pharmaceutical industry due to their benefits: eliminating theft and more efficient and accurate purchasing process.

CashGuard is the pioneering cash management system with over 30 000 installations in 30 years andconsumer facing machines manage coins and notes simultaneously - something that speeds up the payment process between 30% and 75% compared to manual cash handling.Many pharmacies are using CashGuard already, to mention a few: Gabrieli Apotheke (Eichstätt), Sonnen Apotheke (Wuppertal), Die Neue Apotheke (Wittlich), Neue Apotheke (Visselhövede), Post Apotheke (Kassel), Apotheke im Brawo Park (Braunschweig), Stadt Apotheke Schneverdingen, Easy Apotheke Mariendorf (Berlin), Atlas Apotheke (Osnabrück), Rehrener Apotheke (Auetal), Amalien Apotheke (Braunschweig).

StrongPoint will also exhibit electronic shelf labels, which are a way forward in retail business due to cost saving, better pricing control and eliminating errors. You will be able to see how the electronic labels and cash management solutions work and ask questions at Hall C5, stand E21, 10th-13th October, 2018 in Munich at the Expopharm. You can find more information about the fair here.