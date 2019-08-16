StrongVest Global Advisors Announces ETF Closure

Mooresville, NC, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC announced today that they will be terminating the CWA Income ETF (“CWAI”) effective at the close of business on August 30, 2019 (the “Closing Date”). Due to CWAI’s inability to attract sufficient investment assets, StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC believes that CWAI cannot conduct business and operations in an economically efficient manner. As a result, StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC concluded that liquidating and closing CWAI would be in the best interests of CWAI and its shareholders.



ETF Ticker CUSIP CWA Income ETF CWAI 863418109

Shares of CWAI will stop trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange and will no longer be open to purchase by investors at the close of regular trading on the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their holdings in CWAI prior to the Closing Date, and those transactions may be subject to customary brokerage charges. Between the Closing Date and September 12, 2019 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance there will be a market for CWAI during that time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, CWAI will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in CWAI increasing its cash holdings and, which may not be consistent with CWAI’s investment objective and strategy.

August 27, 2019, is expected to be the last date that Authorized Participants may create and redeem units in CWAI.

On or about the Liquidation Date, CWAI will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders who have not previously redeemed or exchanged their shares. Any remaining shareholders of CWAI as of the Closing Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidations of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurrent in connection with the dissolution of CWAI, on a pro-rata basis. Once the distributions are complete, CWAI will terminate.

For more information about the liquidation and termination process, please contact StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC at 704-994-8296. For media inquiries, please contact Ryan Turner at 704-994-8296 or ryan.turner@strongvest.com .

StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC is the investment advisor of CWAI. CWAI is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with StrongVest Global Advisors, LLC or any of its affiliates.

CONTACT:

Ryan Turner

704-994-8296