Stronger Construction Activity in China Boosts Nonmanufacturing Sector

08/30/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

BEIJING--An official gauge of activity outside China's factory gates showed slightly faster expansion this month due to strength in construction activity.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index edged up to 53.8 in August from 53.7 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below that level suggests contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity rose to 61.2 from 58.2, while a component of the index measuring sentiment among service providers fell to 52.5 from 52.9 over the period. The new orders subindex for the nonmanufacturing sector as a whole declined to 50.1 from 50.4 on the month.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers segments such as retail, aviation and software, as well as real estate and construction. The PMI data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies across 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

China's official August manufacturing PMI, also released on Saturday, declined to 49.5 in August from 49.7 in July, staying in contractionary territory for four straight months.

--Liyan Qi

