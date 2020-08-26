Stronger Hurricane Laura aims at heart of U.S. oil refining industry

HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hurricane Laura strengthened on
Wednesday as it churned over evacuated oil-production platforms
in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and took aim at the energy industry's
refining hub along the Texas/Louisiana coast.
The storm is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane with
heavy rains and catastrophic, 130 mile-per-hour (209 kph) winds
that will drive ocean waters up to 30 miles (48 km) inland,
forecasters said.
A half a million people in the two states fled the storm,
clogging highways out of the area before it makes landfall at
about midnight (0500 GMT Thursday).
The storm resembles 2005's Hurricane Rita, which caused more
than $18 billion in damages and killed more than 120 people,
many during a hurried Texas evacuation.
Laura's 12 mph to 15 mph race to the coast is driving a wall
of water, said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at DTN, an
energy, agriculture and weather data provider.
"The storm surge is going to be catastrophic, easily a 10-
to 15-foot (3-4.6 m) surge on top of five to 10 inches (13-25
cm) of rain," near the storm's center, said Foerster.
The wall of water presents an "unsurvivable" surge that
could stretch as far as 30 miles from the coast, the NHC said.
Laura's path spares Houston, the nation's fourth largest
city, but bring a deadly combination of 120 mph winds, blinding
rainfall and storm surge to the Texas/Louisiana state line,
Foerster said.
The storm track spans Port Arthur, Texas, to Lake Charles,
Louisiana, an area with a half-dozen large oil refineries and
natural-gas processing plants. Lake Charles, on the eastern side
of the storm eye wall, could see an at six to nine foot wall of
water, Foerster said.
The ports of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Houston, Beaumont,
Port Arthur and Orange, Texas, were closed to vessel traffic on
Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said
Already, nine oil-processing plants that convert nearly 2.9
million barrels per day of oil into fuel, and account for about
15% of U.S. processing were reducing production or shutting
down.
Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and Motiva
Enterprises had halted or reduced operations at oil
refineries in the area on Wednesday.
Oil producers on Tuesday had evacuated 310 offshore oil
facilities and shut 1.56 million bpd of crude output, 84% of
Gulf of Mexico's offshore production.
As the storm prepared to strike the Texas/Louisiana border,
refiners farther west were expecting to ride it out.
Marathon Petroleum Corp and LyondellBasell
plan normal production at their Houston-area refineries,
according to people familiar with the matter. Marathon did not
have an immediate response. LyondellBasell did not immediately
reply to a request for comment.
Exxon said its Baytown, Texas, plant outside of Houston,
continued to run but was taking precautions in event conditions
worsen.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; writing by Gary McWilliams
Editing by Marguerita Choy)