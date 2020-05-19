Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stronghold : and Treez Partner to Offer Embedded Cannabis Payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Stronghold and Treez have launched an integration, as a part of Treez Pay, that combines Stronghold’s payments infrastructure and Treez’s software for cannabis retailers to deliver a seamless, secure, and compliant transaction experience for consumers. The Treez Pay solution became operational in early April 2020, coinciding with COVID-19’s impacts, and has enabled contactless curbside sales and delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005679/en/

Treez’s software helps merchants manage the end-to-end aspects of their cannabis retail operations, including seed-to-sale tracking compliance, inventory, analytics, employee and customer management, and order fulfillment. By embedding the payment functionality of Treez Pay in the current solution, it puts regulatory-compliant electronic payments within easy reach and enhances the overall safety and reputation of the cannabis marketplace.

“On the first day of our launch, we saw over a 50% adoption of Stronghold's payment solution,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “It was incredible and speaks volumes to the seamless workflow that we have built together. The convergence of digital payments in the cannabis space is long overdue, and I’m beyond excited about the future of a faster and safer consumer experience.”

The cannabis sector has faced a myriad of challenges: from complex regulation to restricted financial services access. Before the integration of Treez Pay, the limited options for electronic payments had either added user friction or were at risk of being shut down and leaving merchants to handle their order volume in cash.

Stronghold created a cannabis payments experience that eliminates the use of a third-party application or a separate login—an industry first. By embedding the ACH solution directly within the checkout flow, this Treez Pay solution allows merchants to maintain their brand presence for customers throughout the transaction. By rigorously meeting all financial compliance requirements, Treez Pay allows cannabis merchants to conduct business with the ease and functionality common to mainstream retailers.

“Cannabis merchants have been among the underserved and underbanked entities that are all too often left on the margins,” said Tammy Camp, CEO of Stronghold. “We’re driven to create flexible, robust financial technology infrastructures that can adapt to unique market needs, meet or surpass regulatory compliance, and promote access for participants across sectors, geographies, and socio-economic groups. We’re grateful that the partnership with Treez allows us to reach this marketplace during such a significant cultural turning point.”

As Treez Pay’s use expands, merchants, consumers, regulators, and critical industry partners all stand to benefit from Treez Pay’s robust, graceful technology designed specifically for the needs of the cannabis sector.

ABOUT TREEZ

Treez is an enterprise, business management platform, serving the entire cannabis vertical from farmers to brands and retailers with our Point of Sale, Grow, Brand, and Data software solutions. Our fully integrated software ecosystem is at the epicenter of the most complex and demanding legal cannabis market in the nation, and specializes in operationalizing the demands of the modern cannabis supply chain.

ABOUT STRONGHOLD

Stronghold provides financial technology infrastructure and payment capabilities to underserved industries and markets with unique needs that require customized, comprehensive payments, and currency solutions. Stronghold specializes in highly regulated markets by building compliance functionality within the technology infrastructure. In addition to providing access to ACH payments, Stronghold also offers solutions for real-time payments and virtual payment networks for a broad range of markets and entities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aBOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:58aLatest Research Shares How IT and Security Leaders Are Addressing the Current Social & Economic Landscape
GL
10:57aTIME CHANGE : PREIT Update First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Timing
PR
10:57aLAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Intersects 0.67 G/T Gold, 6.40 G/T Silver, 0.09 % Copper and 1.50 % Zinc Over 24.54 M in First 2020 Drill Hole at Ishkoday Project, Ontario
AQ
10:56aDOREL INDUSTRIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - DII.B
AQ
10:56aLONZA : Moncef Slaoui to Step Down as Member of the Board of Directors of Lonza Group
AQ
10:56aROCHE : FDA Approves Genentech's Tecentriq as a First-Line Monotherapy for Certain People with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
AQ
10:56aINFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS PUBL : - Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of
AQ
10:56aPDL BIOPHARMA : Declares Distribution Ratio for Dividend of Evofem Biosciences Common Stock to PDL Stockholders May 18, 2020
AQ
10:56aMEDIGENE : participates at upcoming virtual conferences
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group