Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Structured Settlement Factoring Company Launches New Website to Better Serve Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 07:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., May 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Capital has launched a new website. With this newly revamped web presence, they give people the opportunity to learn more about how they can maximize payout options for structured settlements, lottery winnings, casino winnings, and more.

Strategic Capital

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Capital has launched a new website (https://www.strategiccapital.com/). With this newly revamped web presence, they give people the opportunity to learn more about how they can maximize payout options for structured settlements, lottery winnings, casino winnings, and more.

They aim to help individuals and families learn not just about their service offerings, but also about the prospect of selling payments from any of the aforementioned products. On their new website, people can educate themselves about their options and what to expect of the process.

Strategic Capital has bought structured settlement payments, lottery winnings, investment annuity payments, IGT casino winnings, and other future payments for well over two decades. They are in a unique position to help their customers maximize their winnings and settlement payouts through well-structured transactions.

In fact, not only does the Strategic Capital team have years of experience buying structured settlement payments, but they also come highly recommended from some of the top lawyer associations across the country, including the Kentucky Justice Association, New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ), Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA), National Association of Trial Lawyer Executives (NATLE), and the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC).

Micha Star Liberty, CAOC President 2020, says, "Strategic Capital has been thoroughly vetted by the board of CAOC and found to operate with integrity."

And Lynne M. Kizis, Esq., NJAJ President 2019, adds, "Unlike other firms in the industry, they are known for treating, with care and fairness, those with severe financial challenges arising after their case has settled."

With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Strategic Capital has originated over $1.5 billion in purchases. They have been buying lottery prize payments, investment annuity payments, structured settlement payments, and other future payments since 1994. Strategic Capital helps their customers by reviewing their finances and upcoming expenses. In this way, Strategic Capital is able to put together quotes and value calculations for customers to review. If the customer decides to move forward with selling some or all of their payments, Strategic Capital organizes their documents and sends them to the court. Once the application has been approved, they wire money to the customers directly.

Anyone interested in learning more about the services Strategic Capital offers and the processes involved with each can now find that information on their newly launched website: https://www.strategiccapital.com/

Strategic Capital, 575 Madison Ave Suite 1006, New York, NY 10022.

News Source: Strategic Capital

Related link: https://www.strategiccapital.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/structured-settlement-factoring-company-launches-new-website-to-better-serve-customers/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aCAMECO : COVID-19 Relief Fund Supports 67 Community Projects
PU
07:20aUK watchdog steps up fight against fake reviews during lockdown
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aMalaysia's Petronas braces for severe 2020 hit as first-quarter profit plummets
RE
07:11aHong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
07:09aBank of England to phase out some emergency COVID support
RE
07:05aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor vow to use all tools to combat virus fallout
RE
07:05aStructured Settlement Factoring Company Launches New Website to Better Serve Customers
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
4UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group