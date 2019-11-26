Stuart Broome Named Chief Executive Officer of SDS/2

SDS/2, a leader in 3D steel detailing and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, announced today that Stuart Broome has been named as its Chief Executive Officer.

Broome — who had been serving as the company's interim CEO since July and previously held the position of SDS/2's vice president of global sales — brings diverse experiences to this important leadership role. A structural engineer by trade, he has worked in various positions within the construction software industry over the past two decades.

"SDS/2 has been a leading provider of technology solutions in steel detailing and fabrication for nearly 40 years, and has been a part of the Nemetschek Group since 2016. With over two decades of experience in global sales and business management in the technology sector, and a background in civil and structural engineering, Stuart is well positioned to lead SDS/2 into its next phase of industry impact and growth," said Jon Elliott, Chief Division Officer of the Build & Construct Division, and Executive Board Member of the Nemetschek Group. "I have no doubt that Stuart’s vision for SDS/2’s future will resonate deeply with customers and continue to accelerate innovation in the industry."

"Since joining the company, I've witnessed firsthand the passion and professionalism that forms the foundation of SDS/2," said Broome. "I feel very lucky to be surrounded by such a talented team, and I'm thrilled by the opportunity to lead SDS/2 into the future as we expand our offerings, penetrate new markets, and solidify our status as a global leader in steel detailing software."

About SDS/2

SDS/2, a Nemetschek company, is a leading software innovator for the steel industry's fabrication, detailing and engineering sectors. SDS/2 software products provide automatic connection optimization, detailing, engineering information, fabrication data and much more, reducing the time required to design, detail, fabricate and erect steel. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska USA, the company serves customers in 18 countries. Information on SDS/2 can be found at: www.sds2.com.

