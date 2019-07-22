Log in
Stuart Olson : Updates Start Time for Conference Call and Webcast of its 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

07/22/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

CALGARY, July 22, 2019/CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX, SOX.DB.A) ('Stuart Olson' or the 'Company') today announced its previously scheduled conference call and webcast to discuss its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019at 7:30 a.m. MT(9:30 a.m. ET) will now be scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. MT(10:30 a.m. ET).

The Company, as previously scheduled, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019on or about Wednesday, August 7, 2019after the close of the Canadian capital markets.

The conference call will include prepared remarks from David LeMay, President and CEO, and Daryl Sands, Executive Vice President and CFO. After the prepared remarks, Stuart Olsonwill accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.

Date:

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time:

8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Call:

1-888-390-0546 (Canada and USA) or 1-587-880-2171 (outside Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Thursday, August 22, 2019, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (Canadaand USA) or 1-416-764-8677 (outside Canadaand USA), pin 278773. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

Webcast

A presentation and webcast link will be posted on Stuart Olson'swebsite prior to the call under the 'Investor Relations' tab, within the Presentations and Events section. To listen to and view the live webcast, visit Stuart Olson'swebsite at least 10 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen during the live webcast, a replay will be available on Stuart Olson'swebsite shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Stuart Olson Inc.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontarioand the territories. Stuart Olsonwas recognized as one of Alberta'sTop Employers in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson'scommon shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols 'SOX' and 'SOX.DB.A', respectively. www.stuartolson.com

SOURCE Stuart Olson Inc.

Daryl Sands, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Olson Inc., (403) 685-7777, Email: inquiries@stuartolson.com

Disclaimer

Stuart Olson Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:44:07 UTC
