Student Pharmacist Compounding Competition (SPCC) Celebrates 10 Years In 2020

Together global partners, MEDISCA, MEDISCA Network, and LP3 Network are excited to announce that they will be hosting the 10th Annual Student Pharmacist Compounding Competition (SPCC) in March 2020!

In 10 years, MEDISCA has proudly invested over half a million in the SPCC, a 2-day pharmaceutical compounding competition that has gained nation-wide recognition with participation from over 40 colleges and 7,200 students from nearly 25 different states across the United States. From standards of practice, to clinical investigation and formulation development, to the preparation of final dosage forms – the SPCC exposes students to the real life implications of personalized medicine and pharmaceutical compounding. “My time at the competition was one of the most memorable experiences I have had while attending College,” said Elio Megaro, Student at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health. “The competition not only challenged us to think outside the box, but also brought out the leaders within us”. Complementing the competition, students are given the unique opportunity to network with students and faculty from across the country, practicing compounding pharmacists, and representatives from industry-leading organizations.

The hands-on competition and networking opportunities offered at SPCC has proven to be a validated mechanism to not only prepare and expose students to the provisions of personalized medicine through compounding, but to foster relationships and augment opportunities for students once they enter the workforce. “The student participants are enthusiastic, extremely knowledgeable, and highly competitive,” said Joe Cabaleiro, former Director for PCAB. “Pharmacies looking to hire the next generation of outstanding compounders would do well to consider one of the participants.”

Over the years, we have seen the positive impact of the SPCC on students as they progressed toward their professional career. “The networking opportunities, hands-on experience, and confidence that the SPCC instils in students has generated a number of success stories throughout the years,” said Antonio Dos Santos, President of MEDISCA. “In 2015, a participating student in the SPCC harnessed the experience and networking opportunities that motivated him to fulfil his dream in 2018 of acquiring and operating a successful compounding pharmacy.” In addition, the most recent 2019 SPCC champions received state senate recognition from the South Carolina General Assembly for their 2019 SPCC champion title – a prestigious accomplishment and attestation to the growth and success of this competition.

In its 10th year, MEDISCA and its global partners are excited to bring the SPCC to new heights!

To register for the 10th Annual SPCC contact spcc@medisca.com and to learn more visit www.spcc.medisca.com. If you would like to contribute to the future of pharmacy by sponsoring a student initiative, please contact info@lp3network.com.

About MEDISCA®, MEDISCA Network®, and LP3 Network®

Together, MEDISCA and its global partners, LP3 Network and MEDISCA Network, provide turnkey solutions for pharmaceutical compounding businesses and personalized medicine practices by offering quality products, educational trainings, and formulation support services, respectively.

