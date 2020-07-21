Student Tour Company WorldStrides Files for Bankruptcy Over Covid-19 Disruption

By Alexander Gladstone

Student travel company WorldStrides filed for bankruptcy Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic choked off bookings from field trips and forced the company to issue refunds, adding to a growing pileup of corporate defaults in the travel industry.

The chapter 11 filing by WorldStrides parent Lakeland Tours LLC comes as travel and tourism businesses increasingly are forced to restructure their balance sheets over the pandemic's devastating impact on travel bookings. The rout has triggered bankruptcies of U.S. rental-car companies, sent airlines scrambling for government aid and pushed booking platform Travelport Worldwide Ltd. to the brink of a possible default.

WorldStrides, the largest accredited travel program in the U.S., organizes educational trips for more than 550,000 students annually, according to a declaration filed to the court. But many schools throughout the U.S. aren't planning to let children back in classrooms in the fall, much less put students on field trips.

The company filed a petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York seeking to restructure some $770 million of debt under a prearranged restructuring proposal.

In the court declaration, Chief Financial Officer Kellie Goldstein said the business was "decimated by the spread of Covid-19 and the attendant global shutdown on nonessential travel beginning in early March."

WorldStrides couldn't operate tours or take future bookings and had to refund customer deposits for canceled trips, creating an estimated $200 million liquidity need over the next two years, Ms. Goldstein said.

WorldStrides, which is co-owned by French investment group Eurazeo SE and Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital Group, entered bankruptcy with a restructuring plan supported by the shareholders as well as lenders holding 85% of the company's senior loans.

Under that proposal, lenders and owners would jointly contribute $368 million of bankruptcy financing. While the owners' existing equity would be wiped out, they would convert their $100 million in bankruptcy loans into 100% of the company's shares when it leaves bankruptcy, maintaining their ownership of WorldStrides.

Lenders would take back new debt, leaving the company with $663 million in debt following the restructuring.

All trade claims and general unsecured claims would be paid in full in cash, according to Ms. Goldstein.

Founded in 1967 by a social studies teacher at a Chicago middle school, the Charlottesville, Va.-based company generated about $650 million in net revenue in fiscal 2019. Before the coronavirus outbreak, WorldStrides was projected to deliver more than $840 million in net revenue after factoring in some acquisitions, Ms. Goldstein said in the declaration.

In response to the pandemic, WorldStrides terminated 195 employees and has furloughed roughly 500 since March, leaving it with roughly 1,500 workers.

WorldStrides is represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Houlihan Lokey Inc. as financial adviser for the bankruptcy case, numbered 20-11647.

