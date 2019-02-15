Student.com : Eyes $1 Billion Goal Following Series C+ Funding Boost

Student.com,
the world’s biggest marketplace for student accommodation, has received
an additional $10 million funding boost as part of its Series C+, taking
the total to $80 million to date. The latest funding, provided by CITIC
Capital, comes as Student.com
has completed over $600 million in gross booking value to date.
At Student.com
2019 has begun with the continued focus on building enhanced technology
to provide the ultimate student accommodation platform - meeting the
needs of the modern-day student. Based on user behaviour, during 2019 Student.com
will continue to upgrade the platform's technology solutions including
the systemisation of the native app experience, and work to improve the
intelligent service level of the platform through application of
Artificial Intelligence.
Luke Nolan, Founder and CEO at Student.com
comments, "At Student.com
we believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg for the student
accommodation sector - and its true value sits in the region of $180
billion globally. Following our growth last year, we are looking at
hitting the $1 billion completed gross booking value to date by the end
of 2019. In order to achieve that we will continue to focus on using
technological innovation in the platform to provide a marketplace to
meet industry demand - both from a student and landlord perspective. It
is encouraging to have the support of investors - such as CITIC Capital
- who also see great potential in this market and Student.com’s
future growth."
Since its establishment in 2011, Student.com
has helped tens of thousands of international students find their
perfect home abroad. Now listing accommodation for over 1,000
universities in more than 400 cities worldwide, Student.com
provides over 1.25 million student beds - having added 250,000 student
beds to its marketplace in 2018 alone. Student.com
has raised a total of $80 million from investors including VY Capital,
Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Expa, Spotify founders Daniel Ek and
Martin Lorentzon, Facebook VR’s Hugo Barra, Breyer Capital’s Jim Breyer
and other well-known investors in the industry. Student.com
also has close partnerships with more than 100 top universities across
the world.
