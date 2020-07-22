Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - A 23-year-old student has filed
a lawsuit against Australia's government alleging it has failed
to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the
country's sovereign bonds, in the first such action against the
Australian government.
According to the litigation filed on Wednesday, Kathleen
O'Donnell claims investors who buy Australian government bonds
should be made aware of the risks the country faces due to
climate change that might make it difficult for Australia to pay
back its debt.
The litigation comes amid a global call for a "green"
recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and as many
large investment managers pledge their commitment for net zero
carbon emissions by 2050 across their entire portfolio.
Climate change has long been a hot button issue in
Australia, becoming even more so since last summer when intense
wildfires raged for about four months across large parts of the
country, killing 33 people and millions of animals.
"Australia is materially exposed and susceptible" to climate
change risks, according to the statement filed with the Federal
Court of Australia in Victoria state.
"Accordingly, (a) those risks are material to an investor's
decision to trade in exchange-traded Australian government bonds
(e-AGBs) and (b) an investor is entitled to be informed of those
risks."
O'Donnell is seeking declaration that the government
breached its duty of disclosure and an injunction restraining
further promotion of e-AGBs until it complies.
Australia has more than A$600 billion ($428 billion) of
sovereign bonds on issue, enjoying a coveted 'AAA' rating from
all three major ratings agencies.
The country contributes only 1.3% of the world's carbon
emissions but is the second-largest emitter per capita behind
the United States and is a leading exporter of coal.
Climate change-related disclosures have become more
mainstream globally in the past couple of years, with stake
holders expecting better disclosures and transparency on
climate-related risks.
Global financial authorities are also pushing banks to
improve transparency on their exposure to climate-change risks,
arguing that disclosures on climate exposure are a prerequisite
for market participants - an issue referenced in O'Donnell's
litigation.
"As a promoter, the Commonwealth (government) owes a duty of
utmost candour and honesty to investors who acquire or intend to
acquire e-AGBs," according to the statement.
"The Commonwealth breached its duty as a promoter
by...failing to disclose any information about Australia's
climate change risks."
($1 = 1.4031 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)