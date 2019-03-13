Student loan changes risk nearly half UK's fiscal headroom - OBR

"We estimate (treating loans partly as grants) could increase the structural budget deficit by around 12 billion pounds or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2020-21," the OBR said.

"This would absorb almost half the government's current headroom of 1.2 per cent of GDP against the fiscal mandate, as well as making a balanced budget harder to achieve," it added, responding to finance minister Philip Hammond's spring budget statement.

