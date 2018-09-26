Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Students’ Tech Devices Can Easily Fall Victim to Theft, According to Safeware

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Dublin, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, technology is imperative for a student’s success, all the way from elementary school through college. The prevalence of tech devices greatly enriches a student’s learning environment and puts access to unlimited information right at their fingertips. However, these important devices can also fall victim to various misfortunes, such as theft. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, took a look at their theft claims data for students’ devices and how important this coverage has become.

Safeware, which has been in the business of theft protection for over 35 years, offers theft coverage for many of their K-12 and college protection plans. This protects students in events of theft, robbery, and burglaries that result in the loss of their device. According to Safeware, theft claims are almost three times as expensive as accidental damage from handling claims, due to the full replacement of the device.

0_medium_LaptopStolen.jpg


1_medium_Safeware_2015_wctag.jpg


One college student in South Carolina went to a friend’s party and ended up sleeping over. When he returned to his dorm early Sunday morning, he was shocked to find that his room had been broken into the night before. Many of his personal items, including his brand-new laptop, had been stolen. If this student did not have theft coverage on his laptop, he would have spent around $1,300 out-of-pocket to replace his device.

A middle school student in California left his backpack containing his laptop in the school’s van during a fieldtrip to a local museum. The van was broken into while the students were inside, and his backpack and laptop were stolen.  Without proper theft coverage, the cost to replace his laptop would have been almost $1,500.

“Students’ tech devices face numerous dangers each day, from the possibility of accidental damage, being left somewhere, or breaking down,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “One danger that is often forgotten, however, is the possibility for these devices to be stolen. Safeware offers theft coverage as an option to its customers so that they are able to have complete product protection.”

School is full of busy days, excellent learning opportunities, and unforgettable experiences. Unfortunately, some of these experiences can include theft of students’ beloved devices. Safeware is proud to offer comprehensive product protection for students of all ages, including theft coverage, allowing them to own their devices with confidence.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment 

Stephanie Wise
Safeware
614.781.2592
swise@safeware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aWATER NOW, INC. : Announces South African Distribution Agreement
PR
08:48aShandong invites businesses and talents for high-quality development
PR
08:48aFirst Batch of Kandi’s EX3 Model Pure EV Launch on Market
GL
08:48aSKYE BANK : Nigeria might slide back to recession - CBN
AQ
08:47aACCESS BANK : leads plan on positive image for Africa
AQ
08:47aOANDO : Agip warns contractors against flouting govt regulation
AQ
08:47aSKYE BANK : All calm at Polaris Bank's branches after takeover
AQ
08:47aSTERLING BANK : management hosts Soyinka
AQ
08:47aBERGER PAINTS : outlines growth strategies
AQ
08:47aBoC bags prime spot at LankaPay Technnovations Awards 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.