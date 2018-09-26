Students’ Tech Devices Can Easily Fall Victim to Theft, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, technology is imperative for a student’s success, all the way from elementary school through college. The prevalence of tech devices greatly enriches a student’s learning environment and puts access to unlimited information right at their fingertips. However, these important devices can also fall victim to various misfortunes, such as theft. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, took a look at their theft claims data for students’ devices and how important this coverage has become.



Safeware, which has been in the business of theft protection for over 35 years, offers theft coverage for many of their K-12 and college protection plans. This protects students in events of theft, robbery, and burglaries that result in the loss of their device. According to Safeware, theft claims are almost three times as expensive as accidental damage from handling claims, due to the full replacement of the device.





One college student in South Carolina went to a friend’s party and ended up sleeping over. When he returned to his dorm early Sunday morning, he was shocked to find that his room had been broken into the night before. Many of his personal items, including his brand-new laptop, had been stolen. If this student did not have theft coverage on his laptop, he would have spent around $1,300 out-of-pocket to replace his device.

A middle school student in California left his backpack containing his laptop in the school’s van during a fieldtrip to a local museum. The van was broken into while the students were inside, and his backpack and laptop were stolen. Without proper theft coverage, the cost to replace his laptop would have been almost $1,500.

“Students’ tech devices face numerous dangers each day, from the possibility of accidental damage, being left somewhere, or breaking down,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “One danger that is often forgotten, however, is the possibility for these devices to be stolen. Safeware offers theft coverage as an option to its customers so that they are able to have complete product protection.”

School is full of busy days, excellent learning opportunities, and unforgettable experiences. Unfortunately, some of these experiences can include theft of students’ beloved devices. Safeware is proud to offer comprehensive product protection for students of all ages, including theft coverage, allowing them to own their devices with confidence.

