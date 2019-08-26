Study Finds 412 Reporting Solutions In Health & Human Services Tech Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis
08/26/2019 | 10:38am EDT
Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active health care technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 412 of those tech products offer Reporting Solutions for health and human services organizations. Additionally, 59% of the 412 Reporting Solutions tech products serve the mental health services market.
Reporting Solutions Tech Products by HHS Market
Reporting Solutions technology products are defined as:Solutions for safety, event, incident, and public reporting. (Source – HealthTechNavigator.org)
Mental Health
247
Primary Care
244
Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care
231
Non-hospital based Acute Care
222
Retail Clinics & Urgent Care
200
Chronic Care Management
191
Addiction
177
Long Term Services & Supports
164
Children & Family Services
161
Autism & I/DD Services
151
Social Services (including homeless)
142
Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers
139
Adult Corrections Health Care
122
Juvenile Justice
99
A comprehensive list of Reporting Solutions health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.
HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.
HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.
