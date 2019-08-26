Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Study Finds 412 Reporting Solutions In Health & Human Services Tech Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active health care technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 412 of those tech products offer Reporting Solutions for health and human services organizations. Additionally, 59% of the 412 Reporting Solutions tech products serve the mental health services market.

 

Reporting Solutions Tech Products
by HHS Market
Reporting Solutions technology products are defined as:Solutions for safety, event, incident, and public reporting. (Source – HealthTechNavigator.org)
Mental Health247
Primary Care244
Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care231
Non-hospital based Acute Care222
Retail Clinics & Urgent Care200
Chronic Care Management191
Addiction177
Long Term Services & Supports164
Children & Family Services161
Autism & I/DD Services151
Social Services (including homeless)142
Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers139
Adult Corrections Health Care122
Juvenile Justice99

 

A comprehensive list of Reporting Solutions health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org  connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

If your technology product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at , or call us at

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Related Articles 

Chris Williams
OPEN MINDS
877-350-6463
Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aGenerex Biotechnology Announces Time Slot for CEO Joe Moscato to Present at H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference
GL
11:09aJUSHI HOLDINGS INC. : 's BEYOND/HELLO™ to Open Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Philadelphia
AQ
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group