Study Finds 453 Clinical Decision Support Systems In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

08/22/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 453 technology products offer clinical decision support for health and human service organizations. Clinical Decision Support tools are defined as: clinical decision support tools, online human resource training systems, and reference solutions.

Of the 453 clinical decision products, 61% serve the mental health services market.

Mental Health280
Non-hospital based Specialty Care216
Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care212
Primary Care208
Retail Clinics & Urgent Care177
Children & Family Services163
Chronic Care Management137
Addiction133
Long Term Services & Support126
Social Services (including Homeless)121
Autism & I/DD Services115
Adult Corrections Health Care87
Juvenile Justice59
Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers46

 

With the current competition amongst providers, many need to keep a balance between their efficiency in dealing with patients/consumers, and the accuracy of their provided services. This means quickly gathering key data, interpreting the findings and making a clinical decision, all of which takes time. Effective clinical decision support technology can assist with stream lining the process. By collecting, organizing and presenting the data in a user-friendly system, providers can spend more time assisting the patient/consumer with a high level of care.

The list of clinical decision support technology products available to the health and human service field are available from HealthTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products serving the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,864 health and human service offerings from nearly 1,000 technology companies. If your product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org, or call us at

 

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Lisa MacDonald
OPEN MINDS
877-350-6463.
Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org

