Study Finds 453 Clinical Decision Support Systems In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 453 technology products offer clinical decision support for health and human service organizations. Clinical Decision Support tools are defined as: clinical decision support tools, online human resource training systems, and reference solutions.

Of the 453 clinical decision products, 61% serve the mental health services market.

Mental Health 280 Non-hospital based Specialty Care 216 Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care 212 Primary Care 208 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 177 Children & Family Services 163 Chronic Care Management 137 Addiction 133 Long Term Services & Support 126 Social Services (including Homeless) 121 Autism & I/DD Services 115 Adult Corrections Health Care 87 Juvenile Justice 59 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 46

With the current competition amongst providers, many need to keep a balance between their efficiency in dealing with patients/consumers, and the accuracy of their provided services. This means quickly gathering key data, interpreting the findings and making a clinical decision, all of which takes time. Effective clinical decision support technology can assist with stream lining the process. By collecting, organizing and presenting the data in a user-friendly system, providers can spend more time assisting the patient/consumer with a high level of care.

The list of clinical decision support technology products available to the health and human service field are available from HealthTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products serving the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,864 health and human service offerings from nearly 1,000 technology companies. If your product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org, or call us at

