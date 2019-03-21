Study Finds Cancer Drugs Can be Repurposed Beyond Known Uses

In an article published today by SAGE Publishing, investigators from The
Nagourney Cancer Institute and The Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in
São Paulo, Brazil, announced a new approach to identifying effective
treatments for patients with advanced metastatic cancers. A drug
commonly used to treat kidney and liver cancer was discovered effective
for breast cancer, which may open new drug therapies to patients
regardless of tumor type. The full article can be found at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050313X19838739
The study reports the use of 3-dimensional-human-tumor derived organoids
that were isolated directly from a patient’s drug resistant breast
cancer. The drug identified, sorafenib (Nexavar®), is widely used for
the treatment of kidney and liver cancers but has not been found active,
used, nor approved for patients with breast cancer.
“The finding of sorafenib activity was unexpected,” said Dr. Robert
Nagourney, one of the authors of the paper and the director for the
laboratory where the studies were conducted.
When the patient with disease that had spread throughout her body had a
near complete remission with only two months of oral therapy, a
remission that lasted for over a year, the researchers examined possible
mechanism for the response and believe that it reflects an entirely new
form of cancer cell death known as “ferroptosis.” This iron-mediated
process of cancer cell death is uniquely activated by sorafenib.
“Of the many targeted drugs that we tested on the cancer cells from a
woman who had few options remaining, it was only sorafenib that had this
effect, prompting our colleagues in São Paulo to begin therapy
immediately,” said Dr. Nagourney. “We are fortunate to have fantastic
collaborators in Brazil who tested this therapy to such good effect.”
The results could not have been more dramatic as the patient showed
compete metabolic response by PET/CT only weeks later.
“We are witness to a new concept in cancer medicine where drugs can be
identified and selected for individual patients in the laboratory
regardless of the tumor type, that is, breast versus kidney versus lung.
Drugs do not know what disease for which they were invented,” he added.
The drug selection technique employed by Dr. Nagourney was developed by
scientists in his laboratory in California. It uses fresh biopsies
removed directly from patients to study each cancer patient’s biology to
select from amongst dozens of drugs and combinations, those that will
work the best. This is but one more example of what is known as
repurposing drugs, allowing physicians to outsmart cancers by going
around their defenses.
“It is the availability of the EVA/PCD testing platform that for this
first time is making it possible to make rational drug choices for
cancer patients based upon each individual’s unique features,” Nagourney
concluded.
