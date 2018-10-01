Study Finds Seniors with Muscle Loss Due to Sarcopenia Improve with New Prescription Protocol

Seattle, WA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstaMed, a pioneer in the field of natural sarcopenia treatment options, announced the results of the randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study investigating restore muscle loss and improve functional decline in older adults with the disease. Sarcopenia affects nearly a quarter of adults older than 60 [source].



Researchers published the findings in The Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle on the effectiveness of a new medical protocol to improve muscular function.

Sarcopenia is the loss of muscle mass associated with aging. It starts at about age 40 and, for most people, progressively accelerates after age 65, affecting muscle size, strength and performance. It can diminish a person’s ability to do everyday activities such as lifting objects and climbing stairs. Sarcopenia impacts an estimated 25% of the U.S. population age 60 and older, generating medical costs of more than $18.5 billion annually [source].

The four-month study of individuals ages 65-82 investigated two groups. The first group was provided AstaMed MYO™, an natural astaxanthin medicinal formula, and an interval exercise training protocol. The control group was prescribed the exercise training protocol only.

Over a four-month span, treatment recipients experienced:

40% increase in endurance

14% increase in muscle strength

8% increase in mobility

There was no improvement of muscle strength in the group that undertook exercise alone.

“We saw improvement in strength, endurance and mobility among our study participants who took astaxanthin medicinal formula with a moderate exercise plan,” said Kevin Conley, Ph.D., the study’s lead investigator and a professor of radiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. In the study, Conley disclosed that he has received research funds from, and is a scientific adviser to, Astavita Inc., which owns the AstaMed brand.

“This gives clinicians an option for their patients who cannot make the substantial lifestyle changes required to halt the crippling impact of muscle loss,” Conley said.

“We are extremely pleased this new research clearly indicates a viable new option to manage sarcopenia. This study is the first of its kind that shows such a significant improvement in muscular strength and endurance using AstaMed MYO™ along with exercise that can make a difference in the lives of millions of aging Americans facing the debilitating effects of sarcopenia,” said Dan Mueller, General Manager of AstaMed.

The nutritional intervention product AstaMed MYO™ is produced in a FDA-regulated facility in Central Washington and has no reported side effects.

This study was supported by Astavita Inc., the National Institutes of Health grants (T32AG000057, UL1TR000423, 1S10OD016201, K23DK099442), the Department of Radiology and

Office of the Provost at the University of Washington, and the Prevention Center at the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center.

About AstaMed: AstaMed (@astamed) produces medical nutrition products that meet the Food and Drug Administration classification requirements as medical food. Its flagship product, AstaMed MYO™, is a new medical protocol currently available for management of sarcopenia. The formulation consists of proprietary natural astaxanthin, natural tocotrienols, zinc and vitamin D3.AstaMed is part of the AstaReal Group. For more information, please visit www.astamed.net and www.sarcopeniahelp.com

