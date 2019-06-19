Study Finds Television's Impact on Consumer Purchasing Behavior is Greater Than All Other Media Combined

Examining consumers’ receptiveness to advertising across various
platforms, TVB today released findings from the 2019
Purchase Funnel, an independent study conducted by GfK
that measures the influence of media on consumers during their purchase
decision making process. Once again, consumers cited traditional
television advertising as having the strongest influence on their
purchasing behavior, greater than the influence of all other media
combined.
GfK 2019 Purchase Funnel Key Findings:
-
96% of in-market consumers became aware of a product/service
from advertising on media, with 85% stating that media
influenced their purchase decision
-
56% of consumers cited TV as the most important driver of their
awareness about a product/service, greater than all other media
combined at 40%
-
85% of adults and 91% of millennials reported TV
advertising influenced their online searches
-
78% of opinion leaders who saw TV ads took some kind of
action
-
Adults and millennials cited local broadcast TV news and local
newspapers as the most trusted and cable news and social media as the
least trusted
The study examined seven advertising categories and approximately twenty
media platforms across the five phases of the purchase funnel (Awareness,
Interest, Visit, Consideration and Purchase). Responses from
an opt-in panel of 3,000 consumers (A18+) who were “in the market” for
each product or service and who had seen, heard or read an advertisement
in any one of the media platforms analyzed. Respondents did not have to
be exposed to a TV ad to be included in the study.
Hadassa
Gerber, TVB Chief Research Officer stated, “The most important
insight for marketers from the GfK study is that exposure to an
advertising platform does not guarantee its importance to consumers—
with the exception of television. With more options for advertisers to
deliver their messages than ever before, television continues to have
the greatest impact on driving awareness and motivating consumers to
take action.”
Steve
Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB added, “The GfK study results
confirm television’s continued dominant position as a proven marketing
platform that offers measurable advantages for advertisers seeking to
reach their target audiences and influence consumer behavior across all
stages of the purchase decision making process.”
For more information, visit www.tvb.org/PurchaseFunnel2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005481/en/