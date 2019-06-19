Log in
Study Finds Television's Impact on Consumer Purchasing Behavior is Greater Than All Other Media Combined

06/19/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Examining consumers’ receptiveness to advertising across various platforms, TVB today released findings from the 2019 Purchase Funnel, an independent study conducted by GfK that measures the influence of media on consumers during their purchase decision making process. Once again, consumers cited traditional television advertising as having the strongest influence on their purchasing behavior, greater than the influence of all other media combined.

GfK 2019 Purchase Funnel Key Findings:

  • 96% of in-market consumers became aware of a product/service from advertising on media, with 85% stating that media influenced their purchase decision
  • 56% of consumers cited TV as the most important driver of their awareness about a product/service, greater than all other media combined at 40%
  • 85% of adults and 91% of millennials reported TV advertising influenced their online searches
  • 78% of opinion leaders who saw TV ads took some kind of action
  • Adults and millennials cited local broadcast TV news and local newspapers as the most trusted and cable news and social media as the least trusted

The study examined seven advertising categories and approximately twenty media platforms across the five phases of the purchase funnel (Awareness, Interest, Visit, Consideration and Purchase). Responses from an opt-in panel of 3,000 consumers (A18+) who were “in the market” for each product or service and who had seen, heard or read an advertisement in any one of the media platforms analyzed. Respondents did not have to be exposed to a TV ad to be included in the study.

Hadassa Gerber, TVB Chief Research Officer stated, “The most important insight for marketers from the GfK study is that exposure to an advertising platform does not guarantee its importance to consumers— with the exception of television. With more options for advertisers to deliver their messages than ever before, television continues to have the greatest impact on driving awareness and motivating consumers to take action.”

Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB added, “The GfK study results confirm television’s continued dominant position as a proven marketing platform that offers measurable advantages for advertisers seeking to reach their target audiences and influence consumer behavior across all stages of the purchase decision making process.”

For more information, visit www.tvb.org/PurchaseFunnel2019


© Business Wire 2019
